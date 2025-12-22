Hilco Global Seeks Offers for the Assets of Luxury Beauty and Color Cosmetics Brand Pat McGrath Labs

Bids Due January 26, 2026, Public Auction to be Held January 27, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global's IP Practice presents the opportunity to acquire the assets of luxury beauty and color cosmetics brand Pat McGrath Labs, including collateral pledged by Pat McGrath Cosmetics, LLC and Patricia McGrath.

Pat McGrath Labs is a cosmetics brand positioned at the intersection of artistry, innovation, and high fashion.

At its core, the brand embodies a bold and unapologetic aesthetic – a celebration of color, texture, and creative expression. Pat McGrath Labs is especially known for its high-performance formulas, richly pigmented eyeshadows, iconic lip products, and luxurious, statement-making collections that often feel like couture in makeup form. The brand pushes technical and creative boundaries, introducing products that often create trends rather than following them.

Hilco Global's Richelle Kalnit remarked, "Continuing to build the brand will require a mix of maximizing the core and continuing to lead and set trends with product innovation and intuition." Kalnit continued, "Strong fundamentals not only provide a stable foundation of recurring revenue and targeted innovation but also a solid base for future expansion."

Bids are due to Hilco Global on or before January 26, 2026 at 7 a.m. PST / 10 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. GMT, and an auction will be conducted via Zoom (with an option to appear in person) on January 27, 2026 at 7 a.m. PST / 10 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. GMT.

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Global directly:

An asset sale will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on behalf of the secured lender (the "Secured Party"). The assets will be offered and sold by the Secured Party on as "as-is" "where-is" basis without representations or warranties of any kind. Potential bidders are encouraged to conduct their own diligence with respect to any and all information provided herein regarding the assets. Any information regarding the operations and financial performance of Pat McGrath Labs has not been separately verified by Hilco Global or the Secured Party.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC