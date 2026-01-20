Hilco Global Provides $47.5 Million Financing for Chattanooga Landmark Mixed-Use Development

Recapitalization financing for a large-scale mixed-use riverfront development in Chattanooga, Tennessee

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global today announced its Real Estate Capital practice has provided a $47.5 million loan to support the recapitalization and continued development of The Bend, a large-scale, mixed-use riverfront project in Chattanooga, Tennessee, sponsored by Urban Story Ventures (USV).

The financing supports the next phase of the Bend's growth and provides USV with additional flexibility to advance the development plan for the site. The loan optimizes the capital structure, freeing the ability to sell individual parcels to vertical developers and introduce new potential equity partners who share in the project's long-term vision.

Located along more than 3,000 linear feet of Tennessee River frontage and adjacent to downtown Chattanooga, the Bend encompasses over 100 acres and is one of the most significant mixed-use developments currently underway in the region. The fully entitled, master-planned district is designed to create a walkable, mixed-use destination integrating residential, commercial, hospitality, entertainment, and waterfront uses.

The current development plan for the Bend envisions approximately 1,700 residential units, 1.1 million square feet of office space, 1.2 million square feet of retail, 600 hotel rooms, entertainment and cultural venues, and a 300-slip marina, supported by public infrastructure investment through a public-private partnership structure. An independent economic analysis conducted by Younger & Associates has projected that the development could generate nearly $1 billion in new investment over the next 30 years.

"The Bend reflects the type of large-scale, well-positioned development projects we seek to support, and underscores our ability to deliver strategic capital solutions across the real estate lifecycle," said Michael Tsandilas, Senior Director, Hilco Global Real Estate Capital. "The Bend represents a compelling recapitalization opportunity, and we are proud to support Jimmy White and Urban Story Ventures on a project with the potential to deliver long-term value for the Chattanooga community."

The Bend is expected to play a meaningful role in Chattanooga's continued growth, delivering new housing, employment opportunities, entertainment offerings, and expanded public access to the riverfront, while reinforcing the city's position as a dynamic destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.

"The future of The Bend has never been brighter. The capital and advisory solutions deployed by Hilco Global will be instrumental to the Bend's vertical development," said Jimmy White, Managing Partner for The Bend and President of Urban Story Ventures. "We have nearly $1 billion in potential investments we've been negotiating for multi-family, retail, office, and entertainment uses, and the support of Hilco Global, an ORIX company, is exactly what we need to accelerate The Bend's development."

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

Urban Story Ventures is a Southeast commercial real estate development group based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Led by Jimmy White, the company's portfolio focuses on mixed-use, office, industrial, and retail sites, reimagined for their highest and best use. Projects include iconic and historical landmark buildings as well as 100+ acre redevelopments like The Bend. Full-service capabilities include property management, leasing, and maintenance. For more information, visit UrbanStoryVentures.com.

