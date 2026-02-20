Hilco Global Seeks Offers to Acquire Intellectual Property Assets of Filene's Basement®, Running of the Brides®, and Stanley Blacker®

Indications of Interest Due March 18, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global Professional Services (www.hilcoglobal.com) has been retained to manage the sale of the intellectual property assets associated with three iconic U.S. retail and fashion brands: Filene's Basement®, Running of the Brides®, and Stanley Blacker®.

Indications of interest are due by March 18, 2026. Interested parties can click here to learn more.

Founded in 1909, Filene's Basement® was the first off-price retailer in the United States, known for its treasure-hunt shopping experience and progressive automatic markdown system. At its peak, the brand operated more than 50 locations across the Northeast, Middle Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast, generating net sales of $422 million for the year ending January 31, 2009. Filene's Basement® remains widely recognized for value-driven retail and discovery-based shopping. Available assets include registered U.S. trademarks and domain names, providing a strong platform for eCommerce, licensing, off-price retail formats, or private-label brand extensions.

Launched in 1947, Running of the Brides® became a national sensation, drawing thousands of brides to purchase designer wedding gowns at steep discounts. The event became synonymous with excitement, urgency, and communal shopping, and retains strong recognition among millennial and Gen X audiences. The event drew thousands of brides annually and was featured on national media outlets including The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Today Show. The intellectual property can be leveraged as a standalone experiential event, digital experience, or licensed activation. Available assets include registered U.S. trademarks and domain names.

Founded in 1955, Stanley Blacker® is a heritage American fashion brand recognized for classic tailoring, refined sportswear, and accessible menswear. A pioneer of branded menswear in the United States, the brand cultivated a loyal customer following and strong national recognition. At its peak, the brand achieved approximately $90 million in annual sales and maintained 18 licensees across multiple categories. The offering includes registered U.S. trademarks and associated domain names, presenting a compelling opportunity for strategic buyers seeking to acquire and reposition an established American menswear brand.

Gabe Fried, Executive Director at Hilco Global, stated, "These three iconic brands represent rare opportunities to acquire intellectual property with strong name recognition and built-in consumer equity. Each offers a flexible platform for relaunch, licensing, or digital-first initiatives across retail, fashion, and experiential channels."

Interested parties should contact Hilco Global for more information.

