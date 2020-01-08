Hilco Real Estate Announces An Online Auction For Prime Development Land In Colorado Springs, Colorado

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces February 6-7 as the date for an online auction sale of a 15-acre development site located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 15.3± acres of development land is located on the northwest corner of the heavily trafficked corridors of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs. Tens of thousands of housing units surround this property, making it an ideal site for future multi-family development or a variety of other commercial uses. The property boasts high visibility in a densely populated, high-income area of Colorado. Popular nearby businesses include Home Depot, McDonald's, Popeyes, Sonic, Starbucks, and Walmart.

Colorado Springs is located 69 miles south of Colorado's capital, Denver. In addition to its estimated population of about 714,398 people, according to El Paso County in July 2018, Colorado Springs was named the "fastest-growing city for millennials" by a Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program report. The city also tied with Honolulu as the most desirable place to live in the U.S. in 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report. Further, Forbes named Colorado Springs on their list of "The Best Places for Business and Careers."

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President of Hilco Real Estate, said, "Colorado Springs has so much going for it…with the statistics to prove it! A diverse economy well stabilized by several aerospace and defense companies and military bases is just one of the reasons why businesses and citizens are flocking to the city." Commenting on the desirability of the parcel and opportunity the sale represents, Azuse added, "An available development parcel of this size in this area is rare to come by, and we anticipate significant interest in the property and its sale. With an opening bid of just $350,000, we encourage all interested parties to take advantage of this great opportunity!"

The online auction is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 - Friday, February 7; however, offers prior to the auction are encouraged. Interested buyers should review the detailed bid procedures for requirements in order to participate in the auction, which are available on Hilco's website. For further information on how to participate in this sale and register for the online auction, please contact Kiefer Price at (847) 504-3221 or kprice@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

