HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW TEAM ADDITIONS

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC (HRE), an operating unit of Hilco Global, is pleased to announce two key hires to its organization. Joining the organization is Jamie Coté Vice President for the Asset Sales group and Don Groft as Senior Managing Director for the Golf and Resort Advisory group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie and Don to the HRE team," says Jeff Azuse, Executive Vice President. "Their knowledge and depth of expertise make them valuable and impactful additions to our organization. We are confident they will make significant contributions quickly, helping continue both growth and success on behalf of HRE."

Jamie Coté brings a wealth of experience to the firm, having sold $1.5B of real estate throughout his 20-year career. He has also served many high-profile clients such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Prudential, Wells Fargo, Northern Trust, Fifth Third Bank, ING/Clarion, iStar Financial, Alcoa, Tyco, Ameren, American Greetings, the State of Illinois as well as Trustees, Debtors and Secured Creditors in numerous bankruptcy transactions.

Prior to HRE, Jamie held senior level positions at several national real estate firms. He has also been a long-time member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and remains actively involved, currently as a board member of the TMA Scholarship Foundation.

"I am looking forward to working alongside such a talented team here at HRE," says Mr. Coté. "I'm excited to continue the team's success growing their market-leading real estate advisory practice by utilizing my skills and experience to achieve our shared goals."

With over 10 years of real estate and golf experience, Don Groft has extensive knowledge of both industries, specifically in club management, large account management, sales, tournament operations, instruction, business development as well as land and facility development.

Deeply involved with PGA of America, Don has been a Life Member and a PGA professional since 1999, which has only enhanced his understanding of golf industry dynamics.

"I am thrilled to join this esteemed team and contribute to the growth of the Golf and Resort Advisory group," shared Mr. Groft. "My aim is to foster strong relationships with key stakeholders and develop strategic partnerships to drive business growth. I am confident that together, we will achieve remarkable success."

HRE is a trusted strategic advisor to Fortune 100 corporations, the nation's largest financial institutions as well as some of the largest companies in North America. We are a dedicated, full-service, strategic real estate advisory firm, and the addition of Jamie Cote and Don Groft help ensure we will continue to deliver best-in-class service to our clients well into the future.

To learn more about Hilco Real Estate or our advisory services, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate: Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate repositioning and disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE advises and executes strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions. The HRE team serves as consultants, advisors and capital partners to companies across North America, assisting healthy companies and those in transition. HRE is the preeminent authority in developing and executing portfolio optimization strategies and provides comprehensive commercial real estate portfolio services, including lease advisory/renewal/repositioning, asset sales, asset management and receivership. HRE also has and will deploy capital when the strategic situation presents itself, including in note purchases, short term bridge lending and opportunistic acquisitions.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate