Hilco Real Estate Announces The Offer Deadline For A Mountain Café & Motel On 4.8+/- AC in Oak Glen, California

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces September 4, 2018 as the offer deadline for a prime mixed use facility comprised of a mountain café and restaurant in scenic Oak Glen, California.

Located in the mountains of the San Bernardino National Forest, this mixed-use property is set in one of California's most beautiful locales. Dating back to the 1800's, Oak Glen is one of California's most historic locations and benefits from its majestic views and natural elements. With its location just over an hour outside Los Angeles, the area has become a popular destination for those seeking a retreat from the city, as well as a center for tourism. Located in the heart of "apple country", visitors frequent Oak Glen to partake in apple picking and all other indulgences associated with the surrounding orchards.

With all that Oak Glen has to offer, this mixed-use property is set for a variety of uses, perfectly suited for the area. The site features a turnkey restaurant with a full dining room in addition to a lunch counter, a nine-unit motel to accommodate tourists and guests in the area, as well as an apple orchard. The orchard comes complete with fully-functional, and well-maintained vintage machines and tools, multiple gift shops, as well as several kiosks that sell apples and cider.

The mile-high mountain climate of Oak Glen offers an escape from the city, with the beauty of changing seasons. The area offers wholesome family fun all year round; in the summer the air is crisp and in the winter a light dusting of snow sets the mood for the season. From its apple orchards, to parks and nature preserves, to historic town, Oak Glen has something to offer for everyone.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President of Hilco Real Estate, stated, "A little over an hour away from Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Oak Glen offers that perfect balance found in great resort destinations. This site has so much to offer, especially with the turn-key restaurant; it is a great opportunity for a business owner to enter the market and position themselves to take full advantage of the upcoming busy tourist season."

Offer Deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, September 4. Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CDT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers can submit their offers via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to amizrahi@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Deal Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate



Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

