HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF 39,900± SF INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE IN DELTA, CO

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces November 20, 2023 as the offer deadline for the sale of this industrial warehouse located at 18668 B50 Road, Delta, Colo.

Built in 2019, this newly constructed metal-clad warehouse boasts an expansive,39,900± SF inclusive of an impressive 30-foot clear height. Adding to its appeal is an additional 18,300± SF of covered, open-air storage space and equipment from the previous operator is available. Industrial investors and operators are presented with the groundwork to develop the space to meet their warehousing, storage and manufacturing needs. Notably, the facility boasts the potential for multi-tenant use, as well as permits that allow it to safely house flammable/hazardous materials, including C1D1 Rooms and four engineered Fire Safety Zones. Furthering its appeal is a favorable and flexible zoning and permitting environment, ensuring ease of operations.

Delta County, nestled in Colorado's western region, encompasses the communities of Cedaredge, Crawford, Delta, Hotchkiss, Orchard City and Paonia. While known for its agriculture, mining, land and water development, the site holds a promising future. Recent upticks in manufacturing constructions across the Mountain West region underscore the area's growth towards industrial warehousing outposts.

Delta also acts as a central hub between the employment centers of Grand Junction and Montrose, due to its connectivity via US Highway 50 and Interstate 70. These major highways facilitate access to major cities across the East and West coasts of the U.S. Additionally, it is proximate to Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Albuquerque. This strategic location advantage, complemented by the region's robust infrastructure, firmly establishes Delta as a premier destination for businesses in these sectors looking to streamline operations, expand market reach and enhance their logistical capabilities within the Four Corners region and beyond.

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This property perfectly aligns with the evolving needs of businesses seeking a strategic location for their operations. With its proximity to key transportation routes and the added benefit of equipment inclusion, we are confident it will be highly sought after in the market."

For further sale information and to access property due diligence documents, please visit the property's listing page or contact Chet Evans at (847) 418-2702 or [email protected].

