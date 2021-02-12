Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A State-Of-The-Art, Historic Feed Mill In Mocksville, North Carolina

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the sale of a feed mill originally built in 1910 that has been fully revitalized almost 100 years later to be a state-of-the-art facility. Located at 496 E. Depot Street in Mocksville, N.C., just outside of Greensboro and Charlotte, the property features five structures on approximately two acres of land. Offers for this sale are due on Thursday, March 4.

The subject property is located in the town of Mocksville, less than an hour's drive southwest of Greensboro, a city of approximately 300,000 people, and nearly an hour's drive northeast from the city of Charlotte. With an estimated metro population of over 2 million people, which has grown at an average rate of 4.41% throughout the last four years, Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina. The site consists of five separate structures on 2.39± acres of land and includes 24 overhead bins with three stories of 7,500± square-foot towers. There is also a 9,000± square-foot consolidating area that houses the processing plant and equipment. The mill was damaged due to a fire in 2001, but with renovations, uplifting, and new construction, it was fully revitalized by 2006.

This historic feed mill has been primarily family-owned and operated by JP Green Milling Company, Inc. for more than a century. Products of the mill included Winner Feeds and 24 different kinds of poultry feed, and the goods were delivered to fish camps, craft beer producers and small country stores within a 450-mile radius. It is one of 5,715 feed mills in the country, according to the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA). Economic statistics from AFIA state the animal feed and pet feed industry in the U.S. provides 944,227 jobs and $297.1 billion in total sales. Furthermore, North Carolina consumes over 4 million tons of animal feed, while its neighbor, South Carolina, consumes over three times as much at approximately 12.6 million tons of animal feed. Agriculture and agribusiness account for 17% of all jobs in North Carolina, according to a study by N.C. State University, topped only by education and health care jobs, exemplifying how much of an agricultural leader North Carolina truly is in this country.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president of business development at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This is a unique opportunity, as a piece of history like this feed mill doesn't come along very often." He continued, "Strong economic statistics support the importance of this property within the agriculture industry, especially in its prime location on the east coast."

The offer deadline is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021. Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (EST) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers should review the detailed sale terms for requirements in order to participate in the sale process available on Hilco's website. Offers may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 410, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to [email protected].

For more information regarding the sale process or to schedule an on-site appointment, please contact James Keith at (270) 304-1020 or [email protected] or Kiefer Price at (847) 504-3221 or [email protected].

For further information on the properties, an explanation of the sale process or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

