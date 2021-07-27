Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Well-Located Commercial Building In Corpus Christi, Texas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces Wednesday, September 1 as the bid deadline for the Landshark Fitness Building, a former fitness center in Corpus Christi, one of Texas's premier locations for nature lovers and coastal travel. The turnkey, commercial building consisting of 17,070± square feet is situated on 1.92± acres of land.

Built in 1998, the two-story property features clear span construction that can accommodate a wide array of users. As a former fitness center, the space offers a move-in-ready opportunity for any boutique fitness businesses with equipment and fixtures also available (sold separately). Other possibilities are endless due to the area's growing workforce and local population and the building's zoning (CG-2), which permits for a multitude of uses, including a restaurant, bar, retail, shopping center, professional offices, mini-storage, vehicle sales and repair as well as multifamily uses at a maximum density of 37 dwelling units per acre.

Northwest of desirable downtown Corpus Christi, and one mile from I-96E and I-37, this commercial building sits along a prime retail corridor. The property is surrounded by national retailers and medical centers including: AutoZone, Chick-fil-A, Circle K, Denny's, Dollar General, Firestone Auto Care, Five Points Shopping Center, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Petco, Popeye's, Shell, Starbucks, Sunoco, Supercuts, Valero, Walmart and medical centers (Corpus Christi Medical Center, Calallen Medical Clinic).

Corpus Christi is a city of approximately 326,586 residents centrally located southeast of San Antonio, east of Laredo, and west of the Corpus Christi Coast. According to DataUSA, the Corpus Christi Metro area has contributed to more than 60,000 jobs and roughly 5,021 higher education degrees throughout 2018 and 2019, emphasizing the area's strong local workforce. The city boasts many attractions, including the Selena Museum, Art Center of Corpus Christi, Mustang Island State Park, Padre Island, Dolphin Connection, Texas State Aquarium, South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, USS Lexington Museum On The Bay and a plethora of water sports and cuisine options. Impressive recent data trailing the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic, gathered by Visit Corpus Christi, reports approximately eight million travelers and a whopping $1 billion in tourism expenditures for Corpus Christi's 2021 economy. According to the CCREDC, their community attachment study titled "Our Coastal Bend: Creating our Best Place for People and Prosperity" has started to identify market specific drivers of attachment and the strengths, gaps, and improvements that can be made to enhance these assets in the region. With such high outcomes in travel statistics and attraction effects, the area foresees positive, probable outcomes for this asset's transition into a retail, lodging and/or dining facility.

Steve Madura, senior vice president with Hilco Real Estate speaks highly of the sale, stating, "In recent years, Texas has become the national epicenter for economic growth. As international businesses have flocked to the Lone Star state, the population growth rate has reached near stratospheric levels. This confluence of events has benefited both large and small companies alike. As such, HRE sees the offering as an exceptional opportunity for an owner/user or investor to acquire this versatile building with virtually endless future uses. For the successful purchaser, this will be the epitome of being in the right place at the right time."

The bid deadline for this sale is September 1, 2021. Hilco Real Estate, LLC is conducting the sale in cooperation with Stuart Page, Texas broker, license #9005248. Property tours will be at select dates and times by appointment only. To schedule a visit, contact Steve Madura at [email protected]. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

