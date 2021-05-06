Hilco Real Estate Announces Three Well-Located Car Washes/Redevelopment Sites For Sale Throughout San Antonio, Texas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the sale of three well-located car washes in Balcones Heights and San Antonio. Having been well-maintained with up-to-date equipment, these properties are ideal for continued use or redevelopment. The properties can be purchased individually or in any combination. The online sale will be held on Wednesday, May 26, and the opening bids range from $500,000 to $1,000,000, depending on the site.

The first car wash in San Antonio is located at 19220 Blanco Road, a heavily trafficked corridor just north of Loop 1604. The facility is a 6,419-square foot building on over two acres and has ideal c-store or retail redevelopment potential. Desirable features offered by the property include one express tunnel, one in-bay automatic wash and eight self-serve bays with all modern systems. The site is situated less than 30-minutes from downtown San Antonio and less than one mile from the Vineyard Shopping Center, which features Chipotle, Golf Galaxy, LA Fitness, Target and other national retailers.

The second location in San Antonio, 9576 Potranco Road, is an established car wash offering nine bays, eight of which are self-service and one of which is an in-bay automatic wash. The property is zoned C3NA for General Commercial Non-Alcoholic Sales District. As an infill location, this site is surrounded by residential properties, and includes nearby retailers such as Burger Boy, Chevron Gas Station, Dunkin' Donuts, Marco's Pizza, Office Depot, Ross, Starbucks, Subway and Wendy's.

Well situated on a hard corner in Balcones Heights, the car wash at 205 North Crossroads represents a prime location for a c-store/gas station or retail redevelopment. The property is zoned C-2 for Commercial Retail District. Five bays are self-service while one in-bay of the facility is automatic and features a soft touch Chia-Ma floor that was installed in August/September of 2018. The self-service bays feature upgraded wand and brush equipment system. This site boasts easy ingress and egress, and offers immediately access to adjacent I-10, as well as a 12-minute drive to downtown San Antonio. Nearby surrounding retailers include Burlington, Gold's Gym, Hobby Lobby, Office Depot and Ross.

San Antonio has a metro area population of approximately 2.5 million people, making it the sixth largest city in the U.S. Two of the top five colleges in Texas are found in San Antonio: Trinity University and St. Mary's University, in addition to The University of Texas at San Antonio which enrolls approximately 30,000 students each year. As the 17th most visited city in the nation and the most visited city in Texas, the city offers popular tourist attractions including the San Antonio Zoo, The Alamo and San Pedro Park. Additionally, downtown's River Walk connects various parks, museums, theaters, shops, restaurants and Mission Espada, one of the city's five Spanish colonial missions named an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Not only does the city attract millions of tourists, but it also attracts an increasing amount of new residents per year as data shows the area has grown in population by at least 2% over the last four years. Whether as continued car wash operations or redeveloped retail/commercial ventures, these properties are well positioned to take advantage of San Antonio's existing stability and continual growth.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate said, "All three of the car washes are found in A+ locations. These areas, along with all of San Antonio, clearly have a lot to offer." He continued, "I could just as easily see an operator add these sites to an existing portfolio or a developer look to capitalize on the visibility, access and frontage for future commercial use. Either way, these properties should garner significant interest."

Bidding starts on Wednesday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m. (CT). For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or contact Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected].

