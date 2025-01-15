Hilco Real Estate to Manage the Disposition of More than 200 Retail Locations & Development Parcels for Advance Auto Parts

News provided by

Hilco Real Estate

Jan 15, 2025, 14:03 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, a division of Hilco Global, announced today it has been engaged by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to manage the disposition of certain real estate assets, both owned and leased, spanning 46 states across the United States. These real estate assets consist of desirable retail locations and potential redevelopment parcels situated in densely populated urban areas and along strong commercial corridors. 

Over the coming weeks, Hilco Real Estate will facilitate the disposition of over 200 leased and 24 owned locations, consistent with Advance Auto Parts' plan to strategically optimize its physical footprint across the country. The leases being marketed for assignment or sublease offer control of attractive real estate with desirable rental rates and terms. The 24 owned real estate assets being sold are located in marquee metro areas from coast to coast, across 14 states. A complete list of the 24 owned properties and available leased properties, including general descriptions and due diligence information, can be viewed on Hilco Real Estate's website.

Given the high demand, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their preferred assets. For more information or to express interest please contact:

OWNED REAL ESTATE CONTACT

Stephen Madura
Senior Vice President
Hilco Real Estate
(847) 504-2478
[email protected]    

LEASED REAL ESTATE CONTACT

Matt Tabloff
Executive Vice President & Partner
Hilco Real Estate
(855) 974-0908
[email protected]

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES ANNOUNCES BANKRUPTCY SALE OF 812 LAND PARCELS LOCATED THROUGHOUT CHICAGO'S SOUTH AND WEST SIDES

HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES ANNOUNCES BANKRUPTCY SALE OF 812 LAND PARCELS LOCATED THROUGHOUT CHICAGO'S SOUTH AND WEST SIDES

Hilco Real Estate Sales announces March 7, 2025, as the qualifying bid deadline for a portfolio of 812 land parcels located throughout the West and...
Hilco Real Estate Delivers $168M+ in Value Through 99 Cents Only Stores LLC Liquidation

Hilco Real Estate Delivers $168M+ in Value Through 99 Cents Only Stores LLC Liquidation

Hilco Real Estate, LLC (HRE) announces the successful sale of real estate assets within the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of 99 Cents Only Stores, LLC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate Transactions

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics