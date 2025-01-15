Hilco Real Estate to Manage the Disposition of More than 200 Retail Locations & Development Parcels for Advance Auto Parts

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, a division of Hilco Global, announced today it has been engaged by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to manage the disposition of certain real estate assets, both owned and leased, spanning 46 states across the United States. These real estate assets consist of desirable retail locations and potential redevelopment parcels situated in densely populated urban areas and along strong commercial corridors.

Over the coming weeks, Hilco Real Estate will facilitate the disposition of over 200 leased and 24 owned locations, consistent with Advance Auto Parts' plan to strategically optimize its physical footprint across the country. The leases being marketed for assignment or sublease offer control of attractive real estate with desirable rental rates and terms. The 24 owned real estate assets being sold are located in marquee metro areas from coast to coast, across 14 states. A complete list of the 24 owned properties and available leased properties, including general descriptions and due diligence information, can be viewed on Hilco Real Estate's website.

Given the high demand, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their preferred assets. For more information or to express interest please contact:

OWNED REAL ESTATE CONTACT

Stephen Madura

Senior Vice President

Hilco Real Estate

(847) 504-2478

[email protected]

LEASED REAL ESTATE CONTACT

Matt Tabloff

Executive Vice President & Partner

Hilco Real Estate

(855) 974-0908

[email protected]

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate