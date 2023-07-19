Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Computer CORE Launch Partnership to Help Prepare Underserved Adults with Digital and Professional Skills

National Leader in Sustainable Redevelopment Transforming Potomac River Generating Station Announces Sponsorship of Leading Alexandria-based Workforce Nonprofit; Project Receives Virginia Development of the Year Award from American Planning Association

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), a national leader in transforming obsolete industrial sites into sustainable economic engines, today welcomed guests to the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station to announce a partnership with local nonprofit, Computer CORE, which includes an initial $10,000 contribution to the nonprofit to help fund programs that prepare underserved adults to realize career aspirations with foundational digital and professional skills.

HRP joined the Old Town North Community when the company acquired the former power plant in 2020 and has since held regular site tours, community meetings, and events in collaboration with local organizations to share their vision for the site and receive feedback from neighbors. The company, which redevelops former industrial sites across the country, has released plans to transform the site into a vibrant and sustainable mixed-use destination featuring approximately 14 acres of publicly accessible open space on and adjacent to the site, including public waterfront access.

"We are committed to transforming this extraordinary site and delivering a vibrant and sustainable space that will create economic growth and opportunity for the Alexandria community," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "It is imperative that our neighbors have the opportunity to access the jobs this project will create. Partnering with a fantastic organization like Computer CORE, with over two decades of work here in Alexandria, will help to ensure that we deliver on our values of economic, environmental, and community sustainability."

The partnership between HRP and Computer CORE recognizes their shared mission of ensuring that Alexandria's workforce has equitable access to good-paying jobs, including the projected 2,000 jobs that HRP's redevelopment of the former coal-fired power plant will create.

"We thank HRP for their partnership and look forward to collaborating in our mission of training the workforce of tomorrow," said Computer CORE Executive Director Donna Walker James. "Since its inception, Computer CORE has provided technology education to more than 5,000 people. This contribution will ensure our programs are staffed and resourced to grow that number and ensure our students are qualified as they pursue opportunities in a modern economy."

Following a check presentation ceremony, Computer CORE volunteers and community members joined HRP team members to tour the previously inaccessible property along the Potomac River.

HRP's Alexandria redevelopment received statewide recognition earlier this week when the Virginia chapter of the American Planning Association named the project as the winner of the 2023 Red Clay Development of the Year Award, which "honors a development that exhibits the values of great planning, helping to create a great place in Virginia." The City of Alexandria's Department of Planning and Zoning received the award alongside HRP representatives at the APA Virginia Annual Conference in Roanoke, VA on July 18.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the American Planning Association for our plan to reintegrate this previously inaccessible site into Old Town North and reconnect Alexandrians to the waterfront," said HRP Executive Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, Melissa Schrock. "We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Alexandria and all of our partners to create a more sustainable future for this site and our neighboring community."

Learn more about HRP's redevelopment of the former Potomac River Generating Station at www.hrpalx.com.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects. www.hilcoredev.com

About Computer CORE: Since booting up in 1999, Alexandria-based Computer CORE has provided technology education to more than 5,000 people from 99 different countries of origin. More than 70 percent of its students are women and 95 percent are people of color. Computer CORE relies on more than 100 volunteers per year doing everything from teaching to refurbishing computers, staffing the help desk and handling administrative work. www.computercore.org

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners

