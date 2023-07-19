Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Computer CORE Launch Partnership to Help Prepare Underserved Adults with Digital and Professional Skills

19 Jul, 2023, 17:29 ET
National Leader in Sustainable Redevelopment Transforming Potomac River Generating Station Announces Sponsorship of Leading Alexandria-based Workforce Nonprofit; Project Receives Virginia Development of the Year Award from American Planning Association
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), a national leader in transforming obsolete industrial sites into sustainable economic engines, today welcomed guests to the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station to announce a partnership with local nonprofit, Computer CORE, which includes an initial $10,000 contribution to the nonprofit to help fund programs that prepare underserved adults to realize career aspirations with foundational digital and professional skills.
HRP joined the Old Town North Community when the company acquired the former power plant in 2020 and has since held regular site tours, community meetings, and events in collaboration with local organizations to share their vision for the site and receive feedback from neighbors. The company, which redevelops former industrial sites across the country, has released plans to transform the site into a vibrant and sustainable mixed-use destination featuring approximately 14 acres of publicly accessible open space on and adjacent to the site, including public waterfront access.
"We are committed to transforming this extraordinary site and delivering a vibrant and sustainable space that will create economic growth and opportunity for the Alexandria community," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "It is imperative that our neighbors have the opportunity to access the jobs this project will create. Partnering with a fantastic organization like Computer CORE, with over two decades of work here in Alexandria, will help to ensure that we deliver on our values of economic, environmental, and community sustainability."
The partnership between HRP and Computer CORE recognizes their shared mission of ensuring that Alexandria's workforce has equitable access to good-paying jobs, including the projected 2,000 jobs that HRP's redevelopment of the former coal-fired power plant will create.
"We thank HRP for their partnership and look forward to collaborating in our mission of training the workforce of tomorrow," said Computer CORE Executive Director Donna Walker James. "Since its inception, Computer CORE has provided technology education to more than 5,000 people. This contribution will ensure our programs are staffed and resourced to grow that number and ensure our students are qualified as they pursue opportunities in a modern economy."
