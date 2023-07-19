Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Computer CORE Launch Partnership to Help Prepare Underserved Adults with Digital and Professional Skills

Following a check presentation ceremony, Computer CORE volunteers and community members joined HRP team members to tour the previously inaccessible property along the Potomac River.

HRP's Alexandria redevelopment received statewide recognition earlier this week when the Virginia chapter of the American Planning Association named the project as the winner of the 2023 Red Clay Development of the Year Award, which "honors a development that exhibits the values of great planning, helping to create a great place in Virginia." The City of Alexandria's Department of Planning and Zoning received the award alongside HRP representatives at the APA Virginia Annual Conference in Roanoke, VA on July 18.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the American Planning Association for our plan to reintegrate this previously inaccessible site into Old Town North and reconnect Alexandrians to the waterfront," said HRP Executive Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, Melissa Schrock. "We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Alexandria and all of our partners to create a more sustainable future for this site and our neighboring community."

Learn more about HRP's redevelopment of the former Potomac River Generating Station at www.hrpalx.com.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects. www.hilcoredev.com

About Computer CORE: Since booting up in 1999, Alexandria-based Computer CORE has provided technology education to more than 5,000 people from 99 different countries of origin. More than 70 percent of its students are women and 95 percent are people of color. Computer CORE relies on more than 100 volunteers per year doing everything from teaching to refurbishing computers, staffing the help desk and handling administrative work. www.computercore.org

