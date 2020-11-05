Hilco Redevelopment Partners Hires Real Estate Industry Professional George Needs as Vice President - Mixed Use Development

Mr. Needs joins the growing HRP organization and will be a vital addition to the new urban mixed-use development team. Mr. Needs will join Melissa Schrock, who was recently brought on to lead the team, and together, they will be responsible for managing several exciting projects currently underway, including L Street Station in Boston, Massachusetts and Campus Bay in San Francisco, California, among other significant projects throughout the country. He will be based on Boston, MA.

Needs' responsibilities will include managing the entitlement efforts, leading project design efforts from conceptualization through construction documents and overseeing the construction and leasing of the various development projects.

Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "We are pleased to add another exceptional hire to our team as we continue to grow our mixed-use capabilities. George's experience and talent will serve our organization well as we continue to re-imagine complex real estate and bring new uses to challenging sites in locations central to the communities in which we work."

Prior to joining HRP, Mr. Needs held the position of Senior Project Manager of Development at Boston Properties, where he was responsible for the coordination and delivery of Class A commercial and residential real estate projects, from inception through completion, throughout the Boston region. Prior to that Mr. Needs held positions within the Capital Markets group at Boston Properties and at Anglo Irish Bank.

"I am thrilled to join the HRP team," said Needs. "The team at HRP is committed to taking on complex, brownfield development sites in urban locations that are well positioned for mixed-use redevelopment and I am excited to help bring these transformative projects to life."

Mr. Needs earned a BS in Commerce from the University of Birmingham in the UK and a master's degree in Real Estate from CASS Business School in London, England.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com ) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging the unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently redevelop complex assets by considering and addressing the needs of all stakeholders. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers.

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners

