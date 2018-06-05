Hilco Redevelopment Partners Hires Top Industry Professional - Jeremy Grey as New Director of Development to Support Continued Growth

Mr. Grey will be responsible for overseeing all HRP real estate development activity and future opportunities including the most recently acquired property in Chicago, IL, a decommissioned coal power plant formerly owned by NRG called Crawford Station and purchased by Hilco at the end of 2017. Jeremy will lead the North American team that is responsible for the development and redevelopment of assets into warehouse distribution centers, e-commerce facilities, trucking terminals, rail related assets, energy related assets, mixed-use properties, and infrastructure assets throughout the nation by means of a focused national strategy tailored to satisfying customers needs resulting in favorable returns on transactions.

Mr. Grey has 15 years of real estate industry experience with infrastructure projects, vertical development, and large scale, complex industrial and intermodal park development. Prior to joining Hilco Redevelopment Partners, Jeremy worked at CenterPoint Properties where he served as Vice President of Development and was responsible for several aspects of development including acquisitions, dispositions, master planning, entitlements, permitting, local government interface, leasing, and overall development oversight. Mr. Grey has managed the development of approximately 4,300 acres of intermodal and business parks in Joliet and California, including approximately 7 Million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial distribution facilities and truck terminals, totaling over $1.6 Billion of infrastructure and vertical development.

Roberto Perez, CEO - Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "This is another critical step for our real estate redevelopment team as we continue to grow and close deals. Jeremy has an impressive track record and brings direct experience to this role having completed many transactions and build-to-suits for some of the world's most recognizable shippers, retailers, beneficial cargo owners, and railroads."

Recently, Mr. Grey played a critical role on the 6400-acre CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet/Elwood where he managed the sale and development of the Union Pacific's 835-acre intermodal center and $180 Million of supporting infrastructure. Additionally, Grey served as the West Coast Development Manager for CenterPoint properties for three years.

Prior to joining CenterPoint in 2007, he was a Staff Engineer for CEMCON, Ltd. as well as an Associate Engineer for Parson's Corporation. During this time his focus was on residential development, commercial development, infrastructure projects, and rail design.

"Joining Hilco Redevelopment Partners is an incredible opportunity for me to add value and have an immediate impact on one of the nation's leading real estate redevelopment operations," said Grey. "The entire team at HRP is committed to a mission of completing projects that return economic opportunity to unique properties, often industrial properties that have run their useful life."

Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO of Hilco Global, the privately held financial services company based in Northbrook, IL, indicated that the real estate operating unit within the holding company has expanded significantly over the last several years, completing many significant deals throughout North America. Hecktman said, "We're hiring the best and brightest talent in the real estate industry like Jeremy Grey to manage our continued growth, particularly as we have been successfully acquiring and redeveloping obsolete properties in cities across the country, bringing new economic life to these urban areas which are often need of revitalization and opportunity."

Mr. Grey is a member of such organizations as NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Member of American Railway Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association (AREMA), Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), and the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS). He is a board member of the Will County Center for Economic Development. Mr. Grey is a licensed professional engineer for the State of Illinois and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2003.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP (www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently develop and redevelop complex assets. As the industry leader in successfully completing large industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that maximizes value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and other strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet customer's needs and located in markets with strong labor pools and dense population. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, tangible and intangible acquisition and disposition of assets, real estate advisory, strategic equity investments, and much more.

