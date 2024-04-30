Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) CEO Roberto Perez Named to Crain's Chicago Business 2024 Notable Leaders in Sustainability

CHICAGO , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HRP Chief Executive Officer Roberto Perez has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business 2024 Notable Leaders in Sustainability. The award recognizes individuals serving in senior leadership positions who make measurable environmental impacts in their industry and community while also demonstrating leadership in professional organizations and civic service initiatives.

This recognition comes amid a period of substantial growth for HRP, a leader in sustainable redevelopment. The company has seen its portfolio of sustainable redevelopment projects grow to nearly $4 billion in assets under management, which includes over 5 million square feet of industrial and life science properties in major U.S. cities and a 20 million square-foot development pipeline.

As founder and CEO, Roberto has pioneered The HRP Way, a unique approach to impact investing that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability with a focus on leaving an enduring positive impact. Amidst its growth, HRP continues to prioritize this mission of holistic redevelopment for the future.

"I am honored to be named one of Crain's 2024 Notable Leaders in Sustainability," Perez said. "At HRP, the work we do is inherently centered around sustainability. I am lucky to lead a best-in-class team that knows our business is reimagining obsolete sites to create meaningful, positive economic impact while also making the communities we work in cleaner, greener and healthier."

HRP's expertise in transforming former industrial assets can be seen locally at Exchange 55, Chicago's largest LEED-certified industrial building. Built on the remediated and transformed 70-acre site of the former Crawford coal-fired power plant, the facility now employs over 2,000 people.

In Philadelphia, HRP is transforming a 1,300-acre site expected to be the most significant oil refinery cleanup in U.S. history. A large explosion caused the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery to declare bankruptcy in 2019, which was the catalyst for HRP's engagement. While other bidders planned to recommence oil refining, HRP introduced a differentiated vision designed to unlock the site's full potential by creating a sustainable logistics and life sciences hub in South Philadelphia, now known as The Bellwether District. In just three years, HRP has safely abated and dismantled over 100 buildings, 300 tanks, and 950 miles of pipeline on a site that was previously responsible for 16% of Philadelphia's carbon emissions.

Other HRP projects with significant sustainability components include redeveloping the former Boston Edison Power Plant in South Boston and the former Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, Virginia into vibrant, mixed-use properties, as well as industrial developments in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Florida.

As CEO of HRP, Roberto is intimately involved in all aspects of the business , which includes managing acquisition, development, and leasing initiatives while overseeing site transformations to ensure HRP's impact extends beyond property boundaries and into surrounding communities. As a local example, HRP makes ongoing investments in the Chicago community, including partnerships with HACIA, Lawndale Triangle Garden, Cradles to Crayons, Instituto del Progreso Latino, Beyond the Ball, the Cook County Health Foundation, and more. Workforce development is especially close to Roberto's heart, with HRP providing over $100,000 in scholarships to Chicago students since 2019.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites by taking a holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to innovation campuses and urban, mixed-use projects. HRP strives to transform not only properties but also the areas surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development. HRP is part of the international financial services holding company, Hilco Global (www.HilcoGlobal.com), which is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA).

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners