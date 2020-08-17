Hilco Redevelopment Partners Names Stephanie Eggert to new role as Senior Vice President - Operations at Former Refinery Site in Philadelphia

The former refinery site is one Eggert knows well, having served as Vice President - Business Planning for PES, Inc. prior to HRP's acquisition of the South Philadelphia site, where she was responsible for productivity and cost efficiency.

"We continue to build our HRP Philadelphia team, drawing from the local area's rich talent pool," said Roberto Perez, CEO - Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "Stephanie's seven years of experience at the former PES Refinery site provides us with a unique depth of expertise that will help the organization effectively manage business operations, synthesize workflows, and coordinate planning initiatives as we work to create an environmentally friendly employment hub here in Philadelphia."

Prior to PES, Inc., Eggert held various positions of increasing responsibility with Sunoco Inc. Her appointment comes on the heels of HRP's hiring of Philadelphia-native Jasmine Sessoms as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

"I am excited to contribute to the site's future as it is transformed into an economic and employment catalyst that will have a positive impact both locally and regionally," said Eggert. "The PES site was and will continue to be a strategic location for commerce in the Northeast, and in the coming years will be redeveloped to meet the demands of the new American economy."

Eggert, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University, also serves as the Vice President of the Women's Leadership Forum of Greater Philadelphia and is the former lead recruiter for the Engineering College Recruiting Program.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP ): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com ) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging the unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently redevelop complex assets by considering and addressing the needs of all stakeholders. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent and/or investor in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

