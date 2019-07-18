Hilco Streambank - Johnson Publishing Photo Archive News

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A robust auction was held throughout the day yesterday in Chicago for the Johnson Publishing Photo Archive. With multiple bidders throughout the day, the auction has been adjourned until Monday, July 22nd at 2 pm CT for the Trustee, in consultation with Capital Holdings V, LLC, to consider pending and any additional offers for the Archive.

Any interested parties who wish to participate in the continued auction, please contact Gabe Fried at info@hilcostreambank.com for information about qualification requirements.

