Hilco Streambank Advises LittleThings on the Sale of its Intellectual Property and Other Assets to RockYou Media

Started in 2014, LittleThings began as a blog for a pet food ecommerce website and evolved into a popular destination for meaningful and inspiring content. Amassing over 24 million social followers, LittleThings expanded to roll out a steady stream of lifestyle content including real life stories and videos, recipes and DIY projects. Reaching a total audience of nearly 60 million comScore unique monthly visitors - with seven million of those being millennials - the site's exceptional video programming included the daily show "Refresh," created and hosted by the millennial married couple Cassie and Paul Morris, and "The Hostess Next Door," starring Chef Vanessa Cantave.

LittleThings announced its last post to readers on February 28, 2018. In March 2018 LittleThings retained Hilco Streambank to market and sell its remaining brand assets, including social media assets and technology. As RockYou Media transitions LittleThings into the next phase of its lifecycle, reengaging loyal followers and retaining audience engagement will be of utmost importance.

"Hilco Streambank is proud to have assisted LittleThings in the marketing and sale process of its intellectual property assets, including social media assets, technology and brand," Hilco Streambank SVP Richelle Kalnit said. "We trust RockYou Media will continue to bring exceptional content to the highly-engaged LittleThings audience."

Gretchen Tibbits, the former President & COO of LittleThings added, "I'm so pleased we were able to find in RockYou Media a new owner who will keep the LittleThings brand alive and deliver its positive content to the loyal LittleThings audience. "

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through HilcoDomains.com and IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, media, and internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global a worldwide financial services company and leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

About RockYou Media

Founded in 2005, RockYou Media is an interactive media and entertainment company, built around a proprietary platform, RYME, amplifying the authentic voice of multicultural millennials. RockYou Media provides brands and publishers with hyper-engaging content, with a video portfolio that reaches 75 million monthly viewers, developed and optimized by publishers of leading social media apps. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Chicago and New York, you can visit RockYou Media online at www.RockYou.com and follow us on Twitter @RockYouInc.

About LittleThings

Founded in 2014, LittleThings is a prominent digital lifestyle destination publishing engaging, meaningful content for women across generations. LittleThings garners an unparalleled following of loyal fans, reaching an audience of nearly sixty million comScore unique monthly visitors. Nominated for a 2018 Webby Award for its #GiveMeaning video for American Greetings, LittleThings' video content amassed more than 13 million LIVE views monthly and saw massive success in click-to-play engagement, with 135 million click-to-play O&O views overall.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-streambank-advises-littlethings-on-the-sale-of-its-intellectual-property-and-other-assets-to-rockyou-media-300635902.html

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

http://www.HilcoStreambank.com

