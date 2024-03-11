Hilco Streambank Announces Internal Reorganization and Executive Promotions

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in intangible asset disposition, valuation, and a leading market player for digital assets and services, today announced significant changes to its organizational structure and key executive promotions.

After over a decade of growth within the Hilco Global platform, Hilco Streambank underwent a comprehensive review of its operations and management in 2023. This evaluation, initially focused on the continued professionalization and development of its IPv4.Global business line, expanded to encompass the entire organization.

As a result of this strategic initiative, Hilco Streambank has reorganized its business into two distinct divisions: The Advisory Services Division and the Digital Services Division.

Advisory Services Division

The Advisory Services Division combines Hilco Streambank's legacy intangible assets disposition and valuation business lines with the patent advisory services business line introduced in 2022. Reflecting the expansion of its mandates to include advisory services to secured lenders and other stakeholders, as well as the growth in patent valuation and analytics service offerings, the division's name has been updated accordingly.

Operational and marketing oversight for the Advisory Services Division will be led by Richelle Kalnit, who has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer as of March 1, 2024. Since joining Hilco Streambank in 2017, Ms. Kalnit has demonstrated exceptional leadership and talent development skills. She has earned recognition as a prominent figure in the restructuring and secured lending industry, embodying the brand's values. The company looks forward to supporting Ms. Kalnit in her new role as she advances in her career.

Digital Services Division

The Digital Services Division encompasses Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global business line and the Hilco Digital Assets business, launched in 2022. Reflecting its ambition to expand digital asset offerings to serve its roster of blue-chip customers, the division's name reflects its forward-looking strategy.

Kirstin DiCecca, who joined Hilco Streambank in 2019, will now serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Services Division, effective March 1, 2024, where she will support the ongoing Corporate Development efforts of Senior Vice President Lee Howard, and the Sales effort led by Vice President Syd Dufton. Ms. DiCecca has played a pivotal role in managing operations across the business and was instrumental in the launch and integration of the Hilco Digital Assets business in 2022 and its strategic investment in Squadhelp, LLC, in 2023. The company is excited to support Ms. DiCecca as she takes on this new responsibility and continues her career trajectory.

"These organizational changes and executive promotions reflect our commitment to strategic growth and development," said Gabe Fried, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Streambank, who spearheaded the reorganization efforts alongside Executive Vice Presidents Jack Hazan and David Peress. "We look forward to supporting Richelle and Kirstin as our Advisory Services and Digital Services Divisions continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

The announcements mark an important milestone for Hilco Streambank as it positions itself for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property advisory services and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, patent portfolio, and digital assets markets.

Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank