Hilco Streambank Markets the Ghurka® Brand and Intellectual Property Assets

Since 1975, the Ghurka brand has been synonymous with luxury hand-crafted leather travel bags and accessories. Developed in the United States and produced with partner factories in Connecticut, Spain and Italy, Ghurka branded products are heirloom pieces made to last for generations. Ghurka products are distributed through the e-commerce website www.ghurka.com, a retail store in New York City and at leading luxury retailers. In addition, the Ghurka brand has recently been extended into women's handbags and accessories. The direct-to consumer sales channel and women's products represent growth opportunities for the brand.

Hilco Streambank senior vice president Richelle Kalnit commented, "The Ghurka brand builds on its rich history as an enduring, American luxury leather goods and accessories brand, incorporating the highest quality materials and classic style."

The deadline for submitting offers to acquire the property is Monday, June 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US), and a sale of the property will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (US), by Hilco Streambank as agent for Gordon Brothers Brands, LLC, a secured lender. Parties interested in learning more about the Ghurka intellectual property assets should visit www.hilcostreambank.com/assets/ghurka, or contact Hilco Streambank representatives directly.

David Peress 781-471-1239 dperess@hilcoglobal.com Richelle Kalnit 212-328-7030 rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com Ben Kaplan 646-651-1978 bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, a worldwide financial services company and leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-streambank-markets-the-ghurka-brand-and-intellectual-property-assets-300653964.html

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

http://www.HilcoStreambank.com

