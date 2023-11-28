Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Patent Portfolio and Material Inventory of Biotherapeutics Company Bellerophon

News provided by

Hilco Streambank

28 Nov, 2023, 09:40 ET

Bids due December 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and monetization of intangible assets, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the intangible and related assets of clinical-stage biotherapeutics company Bellerophon Therapeutics ("Bellerophon" or the "Company"), which has developed and patented technology for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases.

Bids to acquire the assets are due by December 11, 2023.

Bellerophon's innovative technology combines a highly potent drug with a portable delivery device for the treatment of multiple cardiopulmonary diseases with significant unmet clinical needs. The Company's principal product is the INOpulse platform, a proprietary nitric oxide ("NO") drug delivery system that is an extension of the technology used in hospitals to deliver continuous-flow inhaled nitric oxide, utilizing targeted pulsatile delivery of inhaled NO that allow it to be extended into chronic use applications. The system – comprised of a high-pressure drug cartridge, a smart delivery device, and patented tri-lumen cannula – administers a steady and accurate dose of NO to the patient by automatically adjusting to the patient's breathing pattern. Its lightweight and portable design allows ambulatory patients to use it on a daily basis inside or outside their homes.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented, "The Company's portfolio, which includes over 200 owned and in-licensed patents, holds immense untapped potential. Bellerophon was in the process of developing three product candidates under the INOpulse platform; the Company has shown that INOpulse is safe and well-tolerated, so a buyer of the assets has the opportunity to build upon these candidates or apply the technology to numerous other indications." Fried continued, "with approximately $8 million of bespoke GMP and non-GMP inventory, a buyer can seamlessly resume R&D efforts." Interested parties have the option to acquire any or all of Bellerophon's assets.

Interested parties can click here to learn more or contact Hilco Streambank directly at either [email protected] or through the contact information provided below.

Gabe Fried

CEO

617.458.9355

Adam Snyder

Senior Patent Analyst

440.465.5422

Stella Silverstein

Analyst

646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapters 7 and 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Also from this source

Hilco Streambank Seeking Offers for Intellectual Property Rights in the Works of the Renowned Street Artist Richard Hambleton

Hilco Streambank Seeking Offers for Intellectual Property Rights in the Works of the Renowned Street Artist Richard Hambleton

Hilco Streambank announced it is seeking offers to acquire the intellectual property rights in and to the works of Richard Hambleton. Hambleton was a ...
Hilco Streambank Overseeing Sale of Blockchain-Enabled Biometric Verification Patent Portfolio

Hilco Streambank Overseeing Sale of Blockchain-Enabled Biometric Verification Patent Portfolio

Hilco Streambank announced it has been retained as the exclusive agent to identify an acquirer of a foundational patent portfolio covering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.