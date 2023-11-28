Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Patent Portfolio and Material Inventory of Biotherapeutics Company Bellerophon

Bids due December 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and monetization of intangible assets, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the intangible and related assets of clinical-stage biotherapeutics company Bellerophon Therapeutics ("Bellerophon" or the "Company"), which has developed and patented technology for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases.

Bids to acquire the assets are due by December 11, 2023.

Bellerophon's innovative technology combines a highly potent drug with a portable delivery device for the treatment of multiple cardiopulmonary diseases with significant unmet clinical needs. The Company's principal product is the INOpulse platform, a proprietary nitric oxide ("NO") drug delivery system that is an extension of the technology used in hospitals to deliver continuous-flow inhaled nitric oxide, utilizing targeted pulsatile delivery of inhaled NO that allow it to be extended into chronic use applications. The system – comprised of a high-pressure drug cartridge, a smart delivery device, and patented tri-lumen cannula – administers a steady and accurate dose of NO to the patient by automatically adjusting to the patient's breathing pattern. Its lightweight and portable design allows ambulatory patients to use it on a daily basis inside or outside their homes.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented, "The Company's portfolio, which includes over 200 owned and in-licensed patents, holds immense untapped potential. Bellerophon was in the process of developing three product candidates under the INOpulse platform; the Company has shown that INOpulse is safe and well-tolerated, so a buyer of the assets has the opportunity to build upon these candidates or apply the technology to numerous other indications." Fried continued, "with approximately $8 million of bespoke GMP and non-GMP inventory, a buyer can seamlessly resume R&D efforts." Interested parties have the option to acquire any or all of Bellerophon's assets.

Interested parties can click here to learn more or contact Hilco Streambank directly at either [email protected] or through the contact information provided below.

Gabe Fried CEO 617.458.9355 Adam Snyder Senior Patent Analyst 440.465.5422 Stella Silverstein Analyst 646.651.1953

