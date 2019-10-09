Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global integrates Escrow.com into online auction platform for seamless transaction service

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escrow.com and Hilco Streambank today announce they have partnered to integrate Escrow.com's Escrow Pay API into the IPv4.Global marketplace. The partnership combines Escrow.com's premier escrow agency with Hilco Streambank's leading IPv4 marketplace. Together, the integrated auction platform offers the IPv4 market unprecedented levels of transparency along with a seamless transaction process.

The integration of the Escrow Pay API into the IPv4.Global marketplace provides an integrated secure Escrow agent through a simple and secure three step check-out process, all within the IPv4 platform.

"The integration of Escrow.com provides our worldwide base of buyers and sellers a globally recognized option to securely escrow their transactions," said Gabe Fried, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Streambank. "Adding global partners like Escrow.com supports our continued expansion worldwide."

The IPv4.Global marketplace connects sellers and buyers of IPv4 addresses. In addition to the already streamlined process, buyers and sellers can now view the status of their payments, which are securely held in escrow, by the trusted third party, until both parties are satisfied with the transaction.

Buyers and sellers also benefit from Escrow.com's global customer support and the reassurance of working with a trusted escrow service operating within licensing regulations for 20 years.

IPv4.Global launched its IPv4 address auction platform in 2014 with the goal of creating a streamlined method for monetizing IPv4 address blocks. The new integration with Escrow.com closes the loop for a smooth IPv4 marketplace transaction. "With Escrow Pay, we now provide even greater levels of service to people all around the world who want to buy or sell IPv4 assets," Fried said.

Escrow.com has safely processed over US$4 billion worth of transactions. By releasing the Escrow Pay API in mid-2018, it gave businesses the power to build the functionality of the Escrow.com Platform directly into their online platforms with a single API call. The escrow company regularly secures funds for IPv4 address transfers within and between different Regional Internet Registries, with whom IPv4.Global has close working relationships.

"Escrow.com is the leading global provider of escrow payments for anything of value, from cars, boats and aeroplanes to domain names and IPv4 addresses," said Escrow.com General Manager Jackson Elsegood. "The integration of Escrow Pay provides a superior and simplified experience to online marketplaces and digital transaction services."

About Escrow.com

Winner of the 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics for Silicon Valley, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Escrow.com is the leading provider of secure online payments and online transaction management for consumers and businesses on the Internet, having safely processed over US$4 billion in transactions. Founded by Fidelity in 1999, Escrow.com reduces the risk of fraud by acting as a trusted third party that collects, holds and disburses funds according to buyer and seller instructions.

Escrow.com is a subsidiary of twelve-time Webby Award winning Freelancer.com , the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by number of users and jobs posted. Freelancer Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:FLN.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global is a global leader in IPv4 transactions, representing clients from both the buy and sell side. IPv4.Global revolutionized the way companies buy and sell blocks of IPv4 addresses with the launch of our auction website in 2014. Since 2014, IPv4.Global has completed more than 1,500 transactions on the online marketplace and privately, generated over $300 million for its clients and brokered over 40 million addresses. IPv4.Global has a strong working relationship with each of the Regional Internet Registries which allows it to work with Fortune 500 companies from public and private organizations around the world.

