Hill & Smith Appoints Jaime Alberti as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill & Smith Inc. is pleased to announce that Jaime Alberti has joined the company as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Alberti brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the transportation, traffic solutions, and infrastructure industries. Throughout her career, she has built a strong reputation for driving transformational revenue growth, expanding into new markets, strengthening operational performance, and developing high-performing sales organizations.

Most recently, Alberti served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Phoenix Spirit Group. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is actively engaged in industry associations and leadership initiatives.

In her new role, Alberti will lead the development and execution of Hill & Smith's national sales and marketing strategy. She will focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding market share, and partnering closely with operations, engineering, and executive leadership to accelerate profitable growth across all business lines.

"Jaime's track record of building strong teams and delivering measurable growth makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Vito Minneci, CEO of Hill & Smith. "Her deep industry experience and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our strategic priorities. We are confident that under her leadership, our sales and marketing organization will continue to elevate performance, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustainable growth for our company and our customers."

ABOUT HILL & SMITH, INC.

Hill & Smith Inc. is a leading provider of infrastructure safety and transportation solutions, delivering innovative products and services that enhance roadway safety, protect critical assets, and support the development of resilient infrastructure across North America.

