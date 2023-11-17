Hill Physicians Medical Group Closes 2023 with Three High Performance Awards from America's Physician Group and Integrated Healthcare Association

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest Independent Physician Association, recently received three awards: two from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) including the Top 10% Patient Experience Award and the Excellence in Healthcare Award for their performance in measurement year 2022, and 'Elite Status' in America's Physician Groups (APG) 2023 Standards of Excellence (SOE®) survey.

As part of IHA's statewide "Align. Measure. Perform." (AMP) program, Hill Physicians Medical Group - Solano Region received the Top 10% Patient Experience Performance Award, which recognizes provider organizations whose achievement score in patient experience was at or above the 90th percentile across the over 200 participating provider organizations. Recipients for the annual award are selected based on performance results for care provided to patients with Commercial HMO coverage in measurement year 2022.

Hill Physicians Medical Group - Bay Region received the IHA Excellence in Healthcare Award, which recognizes provider organizations that perform in the top 50 percent in all three major AMP areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care. Of the nearly 200 provider organizations statewide participating in the AMP Program, only 19 attained Excellence in Healthcare Award performance standards for their care of patients with Commercial HMO coverage in measurement year 2022.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our dedication to excellence in clinical quality, patient experience, and managing healthcare costs," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians.

"California's healthcare providers have shown unwavering commitment to serving our communities, providing high-caliber healthcare services, and enhancing systems to improve patient care," says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, general manager of IHA's AMP program. "IHA is committed to partnering with industry leaders to support healthcare providers and their focus on the quality improvements that have the biggest impact on health outcomes."

Hill Physicians Medical Group also achieved 'Elite Status' in APG's 2023 SOE® program —the organization's highest-ranking level. APG is the nation's largest professional organization of managed care physician groups. The SOE® program is an annual, comprehensive survey administered by APG that evaluates the coordinated care models and the value-based care infrastructure of the organization's physician group members. Hill Physicians has earned Elite Status 16 times, each year the SOE® survey was held.

"Achieving Elite Status once again is a testament to our ongoing commitment of delivering exceptional healthcare," said Shika Pappoe, CMO of Hill Physicians. "This recognition is an honor, and it highlights the collective efforts of our team."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 5,600 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals giving members access to healthcare in 12 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton, and San Francisco Bay. Comprehensive case management programs targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by the Integrated Healthcare Association and America's Physician Groups.

