Hill Physicians Medical Group Receives Elite Status for 14th Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, has been awarded "Elite Status" by America's Physician Groups (APG)—the organization's highest ranking—as part of its 2020 Standards of Excellence ™ survey. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Hill Physicians has earned this designation from APG, the nation's largest professional organization of managed care physician groups.

Since 2007, APG has administered the voluntary SOE® survey to evaluate its member medical groups, health systems and independent practice associations, rating participants in care management practices, information technology, accountability and transparency, patient-centered care and group support of advanced primary care. This year, APG added new metrics to assess organizations' performance on the social determinants of health, value-based incentives, financial standards and post-hospital discharge follow-up.

"We are honored to have achieved the highest possible rating for our medical group. This acknowledgement is directly attributed to our physicians' continuous focus on providing high quality, affordable care," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians.

The SOE® survey is offered to more than 300 APG members in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. This year, 122 medical groups, health systems, and independent practice associations (IPAs) participated in the voluntary survey.

"Hill Physicians providers are dedicated to providing their patients with the best care," said Harpreet Grewal, M.D., president and chairman of the Hill Physicians board. "We are pleased to receive this noteworthy honor, as it affirms our commitment to the health and well-being of the communities and individuals we serve."

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

