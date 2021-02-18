Hill Physicians Medical Group Recognized as a Top Performing Provider Organization by Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, was recently recognized by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) with two awards for the AMP program for measurement year 2019. Of the two awards, one was received for high performance in San Francisco region and the other for most improved in the Sacramento region.

The 4.5-star designation recognizes a high level of Medicare Advantage quality achievement. To earn this recognition, a provider organization must achieve an overall star rating of 4.5 across all clinical quality measures reported by IHA. Only 47 of 178 participating provider organizations achieved this performance level in measurement year 2019.

The most improved distinction recognizes provider organizations that have succeeded at improving quality of care for Medicare Advantage populations. To earn this recognition, provider organizations must improve their overall star rating by at least half a star.

"These achievements embody the dedication of our providers and employees to providing our community with high-quality healthcare," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "It is gratifying to be recognized for providing Hill Physicians members access to timely, cost-effective care while maintaining the highest standards."

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

