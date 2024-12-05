Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.225 Per Share

News provided by

Hillenbrand

Dec 05, 2024, 16:15 ET

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the company's common stock. On an annualized basis, this is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.90 per share in fiscal 2025. The dividend is payable December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com

SOURCE Hillenbrand

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Newsweek Names Hillenbrand to America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

Newsweek Names Hillenbrand to America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, has been named by Newsweek as one of ...
Hillenbrand Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hillenbrand Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, reported results for the fourth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics