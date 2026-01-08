Hillenbrand Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Lone Star

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) announced today that its shareholders voted at the special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Special Meeting") to approve the proposed acquisition of Hillenbrand by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

At the Special Meeting, preliminary results showed that approximately 99% of the votes cast, representing approximately 83% of the total outstanding shares of Hillenbrand common stock as of the November 28, 2025 record date for the Special Meeting, were in favor of the transaction. Final voting results from the Special Meeting will be reported by Hillenbrand in a Current Report on Form 8‑K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Lone Star, upon completion of the transaction, Hillenbrand shareholders will be entitled to receive $32.00 in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of Hillenbrand common stock they owned immediately before the completion of the transaction.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our people, our customers, and our communities. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the timing of the proposed acquisition of Hillenbrand by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds through a merger transaction (the "Merger"), as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Hillenbrand believes are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If Hillenbrand's assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's expectations and projections. The following list, though not exhaustive, contains words that could indicate a forward‑looking statement:

intend believe plan expect may goal would project position future outlook become pursue estimate will forecast continue could anticipate remain likely target encourage promise improve progress potential should impact strategy assume









Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Hillenbrand's actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond Hillenbrand's control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk that the Merger may not be consummated in a timely manner or at all; the possible inability of the parties to the definitive agreement for the Merger (the "Merger Agreement") to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Merger and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the Merger, on a timely basis or at all; the possible occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the risk that the Merger Agreement may be terminated in circumstances that require Hillenbrand to pay a termination fee; the risk that the relevant affiliates of Lone Star Funds fail to obtain on a timely basis or at all the financing necessary to complete the Merger; potential litigation relating to the Merger and the outcome of any such litigation; the potential adverse impact on Hillenbrand of contractual restrictions under the Merger Agreement that limit Hillenbrand's ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks relating to significant transaction costs associated with the Merger and the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; competitors' responses to the Merger; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the continued volatility in the financial markets, including as a result of the United States ("U.S.") administration's imposition of tariffs and changing trade policies; the risk of business disruptions associated with information technology, cyber-attacks, or catastrophic losses affecting infrastructure; increasing competition for highly skilled and talented workers, as well as labor shortages; closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties; uncertainty related to environmental regulation and industry standards, as well as physical risks of climate change; increased costs, poor quality, or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services and supply chain disruptions; economic and financial conditions including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; uncertainty in U.S. global trade policy and risks with governmental instability in certain parts of the world; Hillenbrand's level of international sales and operations; negative effects of acquisitions, including the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials business and Linxis Group SAS acquisitions, on Hillenbrand's business, financial condition, results of operations and financial performance; competition in the industries in which Hillenbrand operates, including on price; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; the ability to recognize the benefits of any acquisition or divestiture including the Milacron injection molding and extrusion business sale (the "Disposition"), including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of Hillenbrand or any acquired company, or the Disposition, to achieve its plans and objectives generally; any strategic and operational initiatives implemented by the parties to the Disposition after the consummation of the Disposition; potential adverse effects of the announcement or results of the Disposition or the announcement or pendency of the Merger, or any failure to complete the Merger, on the market price of Hillenbrand common stock or on the ability of Hillenbrand to develop and maintain relationships with its personnel and customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business or otherwise on Hillenbrand's business, financial condition, results of operations and financial performance; risks related to diversion of management's attention from Hillenbrand's ongoing business operations due to the Disposition or the Merger; impairment charges to goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the net revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; the impact to Hillenbrand's effective tax rate of changes in the mix of earnings or in tax laws and certain other tax-related matters; exposure to tax uncertainties and audits; involvement in claims, lawsuits, and governmental proceedings related to operations; uncertainty in the U.S. political and regulatory environment; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; and labor disruptions.

Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. For a more in-depth discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 19, 2025, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Hillenbrand's filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to Hillenbrand and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Hillenbrand undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, to reflect new information or future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Hillenbrand