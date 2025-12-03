Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.2275 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2025.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.  

