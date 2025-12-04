Newsweek Names Hillenbrand to America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 List

Hillenbrand featured for the second consecutive year

Company recognized for its commitment to corporate responsibility in key governance and sustainability practices

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, a program that recognizes companies' efforts to advance key governance and sustainability practices. The 2026 list is the second year in a row that Hillenbrand has been recognized by Newsweek.

Presented annually by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, the list includes the top U.S. companies across 14 industries that were assessed on more than 30 key performance indicators such as energy usage, safety performance, and governance. Newsweek's rigorous selection process evaluates companies based on key sustainability criteria and public disclosures.

"It is an honor for Hillenbrand to be named one of America's Most Responsible Companies again," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our associates, whose efforts embody our Purpose to Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™. This recognition underscores our continued efforts to lead with our Purpose and make a meaningful difference through our sustainable and responsible business practices, which positively impacts our stakeholders."

To learn more about Hillenbrand's sustainability initiatives, visit www.hillenbrand.com/sustainability. For additional information and the full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026, visit newsweek.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

