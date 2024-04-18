Hillenbrand to Showcase Plastics Processing and Recycling Solutions at NPE2024, the Largest Plastics Industry Trade Show in the Americas

Hillenbrand and its Operating Companies will exhibit innovations in booth W1601.

More than 55,000 attendees from over 110 countries are expected to attend NPE2024.

BATESVILLE, Ind., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI), a global industrial company, will attend NPE2024 , The Plastics Show, alongside its Operating Companies that will exhibit integrated solutions and innovative equipment for the plastics processing industry. The five-day event, produced by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) , will be held May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Hillenbrand and its Operating Companies will showcase a range of solutions in booth W1601. Together, they will highlight products designed to support a circular economy in which plastics are made, recycled, and repurposed to help keep them in our global economy and out of the environment.

"We are excited to be a part of NPE2024 as it is an ideal opportunity to showcase Hillenbrand's range of innovative solutions for plastics and recycling," said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. "We focus on product innovation designed to deliver valuable, sustainable solutions for customers in this space. We also are committed to advancing sustainability and plastics circularity and to positively impacting the world around us through our products and partnerships."

Operating Companies from Hillenbrand will feature the following innovations:

Coperion : A global industrial and technological company that develops innovative solutions and products using compounding and extrusion systems, sorting, shredding, and washing equipment, Coperion will feature its ZSK Mc¹⁸ twin screw extruder, which is a solution for challenges facing the plastics industry such as recycling plastics or producing bioplastics.

A global industrial and technological company that develops innovative solutions and products using compounding and extrusion systems, sorting, shredding, and washing equipment, Coperion will feature its ZSK Mc¹⁸ twin screw extruder, which is a solution for challenges facing the plastics industry such as recycling plastics or producing bioplastics. DME : A leader in melt delivery systems, mold configurations, and thermal cooling systems, DME will showcase its DURA Collapsible Core, which features a two-piece design that allows each segment to open and close independently, enhancing its durability and is ideal for undercut and threaded applications.

Herbold Meckesheim : Herbold Meckesheim specializes in machines and systems for the treatment of waste in the plastics-processing industry and the treatment of used, mixed, and contaminated plastics and the pulverization of plastic granulates and waste. It will showcase the HV 70 plastcompactor that processes a wide variety of materials into products of high bulk density in continuous operation between one rotating and one fixed compactor disk.

Herbold Meckesheim specializes in machines and systems for the treatment of waste in the plastics-processing industry and the treatment of used, mixed, and contaminated plastics and the pulverization of plastic granulates and waste. It will showcase the HV 70 plastcompactor that processes a wide variety of materials into products of high bulk density in continuous operation between one rotating and one fixed compactor disk. Milacron : A global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and service of highly engineered equipment within the plastic technology and processing industry, Milacron will highlight its new M-Series mid-tonnage global platform. It features the industry's largest clamp stroke available in a compact footprint that can incorporate co-injection technology with up to 50% PCR capability.

Milacron : A global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and service of highly engineered equipment within the plastic technology and processing industry, Milacron will highlight its new M-Series mid-tonnage global platform. It features the industry's largest clamp stroke available in a compact footprint that can incorporate co-injection technology with up to 50% PCR capability.

Mold-Masters designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services highly engineered and customized plastic processing equipment and systems that optimize production to enhance molded part quality, increase productivity, and lower part cost. Its new TempMaster M4 controller platform will be on display, featuring HR-Connect Technology, which replaces conventional mold power and thermocouple cables with a single cable designed to save cost, weight, and clutter. Rotex : A leading manufacturer of dry material separation machines and replacement parts and accessories used in a range of domestic and international industries, Rotex will feature the APEX™ industrial screener, which provides precise separations due to its Gyratory Reciprocating Motion and design, enabling one-person inspections and maintenance.

Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM): Schenck Process FPM is a global process solutions company, focused on food and performance materials, which specializes in the design, manufacturing, and service of feeding, filtration, baking, and material handling technologies and systems. In booth W1181, Schenck will showcase the MechaTron® Flat Bottom high-capacity stainless steel feeder that is designed for handling materials such as chopped polypropylene or PET plastic film when feeding to an extruder.

Beyond the exhibit hall, several leaders will participate in speaking engagements and events during NPE:

Speaking Event: How to Increase Energy Efficiency in Extrusion Processes. Speaker: Frank Mack , Head of Process Technology, Engineering Plastics and Chemical Applications for Coperion. Date/Time: Monday, May 6 , at 1 p.m. (EDT) on the Sustainability Stage (S38171).

How to Increase Energy Efficiency in Extrusion Processes. Speaking Event: Innovations For the Medical and Packaging Market: A Collaborative Showcase. Speakers: Andy Stirn , General Manager, Advanced Systems, for Milacron, and Thomas Bechtel , Sales Director, Packaging & Medical, for Mold-Masters. Date/Time: Monday, May 6 , at 2 p.m. on the Innovation Stage (W2380).

Innovations For the Medical and Packaging Market: A Collaborative Showcase. Award Ceremony: Coperion is one of five finalists for the 2024 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation People's Choice Award for its ZSK FilCo Filtration Compounder. Dates/Times: Voting is open May 6 and 7 at NPE2024. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 8 , at 11 a.m. in Room W314A.

Coperion is one of five finalists for the 2024 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation People's Choice Award for its ZSK FilCo Filtration Compounder. Industry Event: The Circular Plastics Challenge Showcase, hosted by Net Impact, Hillenbrand, and The Coca-Cola Company, was established to promote sustainability within the plastics value chain and encourage ideas from next-generation innovators on ways to help keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment. Speaker: Tory Flynn , Chief Sustainability Officer for Hillenbrand. Date/Time: The finalists will present their concepts during this final showcase and live judging event on Wednesday, May 8 , at 2 p.m. in room W314AB.

The Circular Plastics Challenge Showcase, hosted by Net Impact, Hillenbrand, and The Coca-Cola Company, was established to promote sustainability within the plastics value chain and encourage ideas from next-generation innovators on ways to help keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment.

Held every three years, NPE gathers business leaders, innovative thinkers, and experts from industries across the business spectrum to advance business through creative solutions in plastics. NPE2024 will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors, attracting more than 55,000 attendees from over 110 countries. Learn more about NPE at npe.org .

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.hillenbrand.com .

