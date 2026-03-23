WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HillFaith , an organization dedicated to examining the intersection of faith, history, and public policy, underscores the profound historical insight of Founding Father John Adams regarding the true origin of the American Revolution. HillFaith's analysis emphasizes Adams' assertion that the Revolution was "effected before the war commenced" and was primarily driven by "a change in their religious sentiments, of their duties and obligations" among the American populace.

HillFaith

This perspective, drawn from Adams' February 13, 1818, letter to H. Niles, repositions the American founding not merely as a political or military uprising, but as a deeper, preceding moral and spiritual transformation. HillFaith highlights that Adams—whose influence on the events leading to the Revolution and the subsequent Constitution is considered immeasurable—understood that the military conflict was merely the outward manifestation of a radical shift in the people's collective consciousness. This shift concerned their fundamental understanding of governance, individual liberty, and their ultimate duties to a higher authority.

The True Revolution: Minds and Hearts

The key takeaway of Adams' statement, according to HillFaith, is that the real American Revolution was a non-violent, intellectual, and moral phenomenon that took place in the "minds and hearts of the people." This "radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections" provided the necessary prerequisite for the political and governmental break with Great Britain.

This perspective offers critical context for understanding the foundational documents of the United States. It suggests that the colonists' demand for self-governance was inextricably linked to their religious understanding of rights, responsibility, and justice. Their growing conviction that their civil duties were aligned with their religious obligations fueled the widespread commitment required for revolution and the creation of a new constitutional order. HillFaith's work stresses that any contemporary effort to interpret the Founders' intent must account for this foundational religious and moral context.

Impact on American Identity and Law

By focusing on Adams' quote, HillFaith seeks to illuminate the deep spiritual underpinnings of American identity. The shift Adams described involved a widespread re-evaluation of the proper limits of civil authority and the source of inalienable rights—ideas strongly influenced by dissenting Protestant traditions and Enlightenment thought that had been filtered through a religious lens. These concepts ultimately became codified in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

For contemporary policymakers and citizens, HillFaith asserts that recognizing this non-secular origin is essential for understanding the ongoing debate over the role of faith in public life. The organization contends that the success of the American experiment was predicated on a virtuous and morally self-governed citizenry, a concept that Adams saw originating in their religious reformation. HillFaith remains committed to providing historical resources that demonstrate the complexity and depth of the Founders' motivations, moving beyond purely economic or political narratives.

Learn more about HillFaith: https://www.hillfaith.org/

About HillFaith

HillFaith is a Washington, D.C.-based educational and resource organization dedicated to fostering a more nuanced, historically informed discussion surrounding the role of faith in American public life and governance. Its primary focus is on producing high-quality, non-partisan analysis and historical commentary for policymakers, legislative staff, media, and the general public. HillFaith's mission is to clarify how the moral and religious convictions of the Founders, particularly those rooted in Judeo-Christian ethics, continue to shape political discourse, legal structures, and the ethical responsibilities inherent in civic leadership. The organization provides a vital link between the nation's spiritual origins and its ongoing policy debates.

Contact Information

Mark Tapscott

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301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith