HillFaith Underscores John Locke's Timeless Standard for 'Good Laws' as Foundation for American Governance

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HillFaith, an organization dedicated to examining the intersection of faith, history, and public policy, affirms the enduring relevance of 17th-century philosopher John Locke's political standards as a critical foundation for effective American lawmaking. This focused emphasis, rooted in Locke's profound influence on the American founding generation, serves as a timely reminder to contemporary legislators and policymakers regarding the ethical and moral standards upon which the U.S. legal system was built.

HillFaith

The organization highlights Locke's political philosophy, which, though not tied to orthodox Christianity, accorded tremendous respect to the moral values encouraged by the Bible and various religious denominations. These values were considered essential inputs for laws intended to serve the public good. Locke's writings, which were constant companions and instructors to many of the Founders, provided a framework for establishing a government constrained by higher principles. HillFaith maintains that understanding this historical context is vital for producing sound legislation today.

The Standard for Legitimate Lawmaking

Central to HillFaith's focus is a pivotal statement from Locke's Second Treatise on Civil Government, which established a clear criterion for legitimate legislation: "Laws … must be made according to the general Laws of Nature, and without contradiction to any positive Law of Scripture, otherwise they are ill made." This standard, the organization asserts, was a key guiding principle for early American leaders seeking to create a just republic. It suggests that laws gain their full authority from their alignment with an objective, moral order, rather than simply the prevailing political climate.

The analysis provided by HillFaith underscores that the persistent strength of American constitutionalism stems, in part, from this Lockean insistence on natural law and limits on governmental authority. The Founders sought to integrate universal moral truths into the positive law of the land, thereby preventing governance from devolving into arbitrary or purely pragmatic rule. This philosophical basis serves as a continuous intellectual challenge to lawmakers to consider the ethical and philosophical implications of their actions.

Reasserting Core Principles for Modern Policy

By reasserting Locke's standard, HillFaith aims to encourage a more disciplined and informed approach to contemporary public policy challenges. The organization believes that a deliberate engagement with the philosophical context of the founding era is crucial for maintaining the integrity and long-term viability of American governance. This historical insight serves as a necessary intellectual guardrail, encouraging legislators to ensure that statutory laws align with objective principles of justice and morality, transcending temporary political considerations.

The organization's work echoes the sentiment that while Locke was British, his role as a profound inspiration for the Founding Fathers makes his political insights immediately applicable to every individual involved in the American legislative process today, regardless of their position.

Learn more about HillFaith: https://www.hillfaith.org/

About HillFaith

HillFaith is a non-profit organization dedicated to examining the intersection of religion, faith, and public policy, primarily within the Washington, D.C. sphere. The organization offers insightful analysis, historical commentary, and resources to help lawmakers, staff, and interested citizens understand the influence of Judeo-Christian values on American political thought, the essential role of faith in a free society, and the ethical responsibilities inherent in governance.

Contact Information

Mark Tapscott

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301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith