Hillphoenix Adds AdvansorFlex-Mini™ CO2 Refrigeration System Solution to Ecofriendly Product Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, announced the addition of AdvansorFlex-Mini™ to its ecofriendly product portfolio. The AdvansorFlex-Mini CO 2 refrigeration system provides customers with a flexible solution for small-capacity operations while also meeting regulatory requirements.

"Today's regulations are phasing out high Global Warming Potential refrigerants and restricting charge amounts and creating refrigeration systems that meet these standards is a top priority for Hillphoenix," said Sean Daley, product manager with Hillphoenix. "Our new AdvansorFlex-Mini provides customers with a flexible, natural refrigerant system alternative that is in line with the latest requirements."

With the addition of the AdvansorFlex-Mini to its CO 2 systems portfolio, Hillphoenix can supply a CO 2 refrigeration solution for stores of all sizes in any climate zone in North America. While the AdvansorFlex-Mini is designed for small capacity stores, it can also be utilized in supermarkets for incremental capacity. In addition, this system provides flexibility for retailers looking to convert to natural refrigerants, providing the option to remodel in phases versus needing to conduct a full-store conversion at once.

The AdvansorFlex-Mini utilizes a lower capacity, optimized rack design that can be located closer to loads, reducing piping and wiring in the field and potential for leaks. Its vertical design lends itself to a variety of placements, fitting in small machine rooms, back rooms or outdoor spaces in optional weatherproof enclosures.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

