Hillphoenix Recognized by EPA with GreenChill Store Certification Excellence Award for 13th Consecutive Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) GreenChill 2023-2024 Store Certification Excellence recognition.

This achievement recognizes the commercial refrigeration systems manufacturer that installed the most advanced, sustainable refrigeration systems in GreenChill-Certified Stores in the past year. Hillphoenix has provided sustainable refrigeration for 777 stores.

"We are committed to developing future-focused refrigeration solutions at Hillphoenix and are very proud of our long history of developing sustainable refrigeration technology," said Scott Martin, Director of Business Development and Industry Relations for Hillphoenix. "It is an honor to be recognized year after year for making an impact for our customers, who share our commitment to environmentally friendly operations."

This is the 13th consecutive GreenChill Store Certification Excellence recognition Hillphoenix has earned. The Company is a founding member of the GreenChill program, which was launched in 2007, and has received Store Certification Excellence every year since the recognition category was first awarded in 2011.

"Hillphoenix continues to drive excellence in the industry with its 13th year achieving the most systems installed in GreenChill Certified Stores," said Bella Maranion, Senior Advisor in EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division and GreenChill Program Manager. "Hillphoenix and these 777 stores are leading the sector."

Hillphoenix has a long and consistent history of advancing sustainable refrigeration:

In the mid-1990s, the Company introduced 2Cool ® systems, one of the first cooling technologies designed to reduce global warming emissions.

systems, one of the first cooling technologies designed to reduce global warming emissions. In the early 2000s, Hillphoenix rebranded its growing portfolio as Second Nature ® and installed its first Second Nature low-temperature CO 2 secondary system and CO 2 Cascade system.

and installed its first Second Nature low-temperature CO secondary system and CO Cascade system. In 2012, Hillphoenix installed the first North American CO 2 Transcritical Booster System, furthering the Company's capabilities in providing both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants.

Transcritical Booster System, furthering the Company's capabilities in providing both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. Hillphoenix has shipped thousands of Second Nature systems that use natural refrigerant solutions with low global warming impact.

About the GreenChill Program

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides food retailers and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are over 13,500 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit epa.gov/greenchill.

About Hillphoenix

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

