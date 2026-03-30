Hills Distribution Expands Platform with Addition of Bender Plumbing Supply

MERIDEN, Conn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hills Distribution, a premier wholesale distributor of plumbing, HVAC and hydronic equipment and parts and supplies, has recently partnered with Bender Plumbing Supply, a leading Connecticut-based distributor headquartered in New Haven.

Founded in 1946, Bender Plumbing Supply is a fourth-generation, family-owned business with a long-standing reputation for quality products, deep customer relationships and exceptional service across the Connecticut market. The company operates six locations and offers a comprehensive range of plumbing and HVAC products, complemented by well-established showroom capabilities along the "Gold Coast," serving both trade professionals and homeowners. Over multiple generations, Bender has built a trusted brand grounded in integrity, expertise and a commitment to its customers.

Max Bender will continue in his role as President, alongside the existing executive team, and will continue to lead the business, preserving the company's strong culture and customer-first approach.

"Hills Distribution is pleased to welcome Bender Plumbing Supply to our growing platform of like-minded, customer-focused distributors," said Ron LaBusch, CEO of Hills Distribution.

"When we considered the next chapter for our business, it was critical to find a partner who shared our values and respected what has made Bender successful for nearly 80 years," said Max Bender. "Hills Distribution and Grove Mountain Partners stood out for their integrity, long-term mindset and commitment to supporting our people, customers and brand. We are confident they are the right partner to help us continue building on our legacy."

"We are delighted to partner with a company that reflects the same principles that define Hills Distribution—integrity, service and a long-term commitment to customers and associates," said Stephen Fraser, Chairman of Hills Distribution and partner at Grove Mountain Partners. "Bender has built an outstanding business over decades, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as part of the platform."

With the addition of Bender Plumbing Supply, Hills Distribution now includes Plimpton & Hills, Coastal Supply Group, RJ Murray Company and Bender Plumbing Supply. Together, these businesses operate across the Northeast with a shared focus on serving contractors and customers through strong local relationships, deep inventory positions and high service levels.

Hills Distribution continues to seek partnerships with high-integrity, like-minded plumbing and HVAC distributors across the Northeast who are focused on customer service, employee culture and long-term growth.

SOURCE Grove Mountain Partners