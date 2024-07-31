Hill's Pet Nutrition Achieves Triple Award Milestones for Sustainability Journey

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a division of Colgate-Palmolive and global leader in science-led nutrition, proudly announces three significant achievements that underscore its commitment to sustainability and employee well-being. The company has attained the prestigious global Accreditation from the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) and both LEED Gold® and WELL Certified™ Platinum for its new global and U.S. headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas.

Hill's Earns Globally-Recognized PSC Accreditation



PSC Accreditation is awarded to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable practices and show measurable progress in environmental and social responsibility. PSC Accreditation is based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a globally recognized framework to help businesses advance their environmental and social practices. PSC's Accreditation process involves a rigorous evaluation of the assessment and verification of a company's sustainability initiatives, policies, and impact. Hill's exceeded the scores required on the Sustainable Development Goals Baseline, SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), provided extensive documentation that was independently verified, and committed to continuous improvement.

"Achieving Accreditation with the Pet Sustainability Coalition marks a significant milestone, both for Hill's and for PSC," said Jim Lamancusa, the Executive Director of PSC. "The Accreditation program's roots are in innovative and entrepreneurial businesses that have led the industry in sustainable practices. I'm excited about this development because major change in the pet industry will accelerate when large businesses with scale join a public commitment to continuous improvement. Hill's Accreditation sets a powerful example, showing that sustainability is not just a trend, but a vital part of our industry's future."



Hill's Sustainability Initiatives

Hill's is dedicated to making a positive impact on our planet and community. The recent accreditation by PSC is a testament to many teams' hard work, dedication and commitment to constant improvement.

"At the heart of our purpose lies our dedication to reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet," said John Hazlin, president and CEO of Hill's Pet Nutrition. "This dedication is fundamental to our business strategy. Being the largest pet food manufacturer to date to achieve the PSC accreditation is proof of the many proactive actions we've taken but also cements our belief that sustainability and social impact efforts are essential to our continued growth."

Hill's is making concrete strides towards more sustainable business practices, including:

Dedicated Sustainability Action Team: This team meets regularly and drives progress toward ingredient transparency, responsible sourcing and greater sustainability for all aspects of the business. The team comprises animal welfare specialists, sustainability leaders, and other functional experts. As the company reaches milestones in the near future, we are committed to publicly sharing progress.

This team meets regularly and drives progress toward ingredient transparency, responsible sourcing and greater sustainability for all aspects of the business. The team comprises animal welfare specialists, sustainability leaders, and other functional experts. As the company reaches milestones in the near future, we are committed to publicly sharing progress. Investment in Alternative Proteins: Hill's continuously explores new technologies to provide more sustainable ingredient solutions for pet nutrition, such as proteins developed through fermentation, through our ongoing partnership with Bond Pet Foods.

Hill's continuously explores new technologies to provide more sustainable ingredient solutions for pet nutrition, such as proteins developed through fermentation, through our ongoing partnership with Bond Pet Foods. Ingredient Sourcing: Hill's is focused on responsibly sourcing ingredients, ensuring traceability and certification from organizations like the Marine Stewardship Council, Marine Trust and Friends of the Sea, to meet quality and sustainability standards. Last year, Hill's Pet Nutrition introduced a new formula for its popular Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line, which includes novel protein sources. The new formula includes sustainably sourced MSC-Certified Pollock in dog and cat recipes and innovative insect protein in dog recipes. In 2024, Hill's was named to the Newsweek Best New Products Awards list in a 2024 BrandSpark® survey for its Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food and Dog Food products. The company is developing animal welfare sourcing standards for all ingredients used in its products.

Hill's is focused on responsibly sourcing ingredients, ensuring traceability and certification from organizations like the Marine Stewardship Council, Marine Trust and Friends of the Sea, to meet quality and sustainability standards. Last year, Hill's Pet Nutrition introduced a new formula for its popular Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line, which includes novel protein sources. The new formula includes sustainably sourced MSC-Certified Pollock in dog and cat recipes and innovative insect protein in dog recipes. In 2024, Hill's was named to the Newsweek Best New Products Awards list in a 2024 BrandSpark® survey for its Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food and Dog Food products. The company is developing animal welfare sourcing standards for all ingredients used in its products. Environmental Impact: Hill's works to minimize its environmental footprint by reducing water usage, energy consumption, and waste in its manufacturing processes. Many of Hill's owned manufacturing sites are certified under the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE®) program for zero waste. Additionally, our newest plant in Tonganoxie, Kansas , is LEED Gold certified, joining many of our already LEED-certified facilities. A notable sustainability feature in our new Tonganoxie plant is a Water Reclamation System that reduces overall water usage by treating and recycling wastewater on-site to be repurposed for future use.

Hill's works to minimize its environmental footprint by reducing water usage, energy consumption, and waste in its manufacturing processes. Many of Hill's owned manufacturing sites are certified under the Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE®) program for zero waste. Additionally, our newest plant in , is LEED Gold certified, joining many of our already LEED-certified facilities. A notable sustainability feature in our new plant is a Water Reclamation System that reduces overall water usage by treating and recycling wastewater on-site to be repurposed for future use. Packaging Innovation: Hill's explores innovative packaging solutions using more sustainable materials and optimizing designs for eco-friendliness, with public goals to reduce packaging waste and impact. Recently, the Flexible Packaging Association awarded a Gold Award for Sustainability in the 2024 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards to a new pet food flexible packaging portfolio developed for Hill's Pet Nutrition by Berry Global, Inc. and Peel Plastic Products Ltd. containing certified circular plastic. Hill's has been using recyclable corrugated boxes made with 65% recycled content worldwide since the end of 2019. Additionally, 70% of our global Hill's packaging (by weight) has been recyclable since 2019.

Hill's explores innovative packaging solutions using more sustainable materials and optimizing designs for eco-friendliness, with public goals to reduce packaging waste and impact. Recently, the Flexible Packaging Association awarded a Gold Award for Sustainability in the 2024 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards to a new pet food flexible packaging portfolio developed for Hill's Pet Nutrition by Berry Global, Inc. and Peel Plastic Products Ltd. containing certified circular plastic. Hill's has been using recyclable corrugated boxes made with 65% recycled content worldwide since the end of 2019. Additionally, 70% of our global Hill's packaging (by weight) has been recyclable since 2019. Lifelong Relationships Between Pets and People: Hill's wants to help every pet find a forever home by supporting global shelter partners with resources and premium nutrition. Since 2002, Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program has provided more than $300 million in pet food to more than 1,000 pet shelters and helped more than 14 million pets find new homes across North America .

Hill's New Headquarters Earns First Kansas WELL Certification

Hill's new custom designed office achieved LEED Gold® and WELL Certified™ Platinum certifications and is the first space in the state of Kansas to receive WELL Certification at any level, highlighting Hill's dedication to creating an inspiring and health-focused working environment. From the site selection to interior design, the headquarters emphasizes environmental stewardship and employee experience. The fully electrified building, located near numerous amenities and walking paths in Overland Park, Kansas, meets the high standards of LEED v4 Interior Design & Construction: Commercial Interiors and WELL Building Standard version 2. Hill's is among the first companies to certify a space under the streamlined pathway by the U.S. Green Building Council® and the International WELL Building Institute™.

"It was important to us that our new Hill's headquarters office provide an inspiring and inclusive working environment for our people and their pets," said Hazlin. "Integrating the LEED and WELL systems in tandem demonstrates that care for the environment and care for the health and well-being of our people go hand in hand, and we are incredibly proud to have achieved the dual certifications."

Led by Perspective Architecture + Design, McCownGordon Construction, and The Greenwood Consulting Group, the redesign features include:

Biophilic design, including vibrant plant walls

State-of-the-art ventilation and filtration systems for indoor air quality

Ergonomic and acoustic design to support employee comfort

Real-time monitoring sensors to ensure optimal temperature settings

Low-flow faucets and fixtures to increase indoor water efficiency

Ample access to daylight and circadian-appropriate lighting

Access to healthy meals, snacks, and filtered drinking water

Wellness room, fitness center, and indoor game room

Open floor plan with ample space for collaboration and connection

Low/no emissions finishes and materials for employee and environmental health

These design and operational features emphasize occupant well-being to help employees and their pets flourish in the office. In keeping with the Hill's dog-friendly office policy, the site also includes dedicated indoor and outdoor play spaces for pets to enjoy. Hill's is committed to waste reduction and plans to pursue TRUE Zero Waste certification for the headquarters site by 2025.

Hill's understands that sustainability is an ongoing journey and is committed to continuously improving its practices. For more information about Hill's sustainability journey visit: hillspet.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.

CONTACT: Ariana Brancato, [email protected]

