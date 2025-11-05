HILL'S PET NUTRITION AND THE ASSOCIATION FOR ANIMAL WELFARE ADVANCEMENT ANNOUNCE 2025 WAGSIES AWARD WINNERS

The Wagsies recognize animal welfare organizations making an impact through video storytelling

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's) and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (The Association) announced the winners of the 2025 Wagsies Animal Welfare Video Awards at The Association's annual conference in Atlanta. The Wagsies celebrate excellence in video marketing by animal welfare organizations that actively engage their communities and amplify the stories of shelter and rescue pets.

Hill's Pet Nutrition and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement presented the People's Choice Award to Pasadena Humane.

"These awards serve as a powerful platform to applaud the creativity and dedication of animal welfare organizations across the country," said Carrick Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hill's US. "This year's winners showcase the stories of many resilient pets and draw our attention to the heroic care provided by shelter teams every day. We are proud to partner with The Association to honor the vital work of these organizations and their innovative approaches to storytelling."

2025 Wagsies Winners

People's Choice Award

The People's Choice Award was selected through general public voting on Hill's website. The grand prize winner received $20,000, and the runner-up received $5,000.

People's Choice Award Winner: Pasadena Humane , "Skinny Minnie," which features the story of Minnie, a cat who was injured and displaced by the Eaton fire. After four months of care and support from the Pasadena Humane team, Minnie returned to her family.

, "Skinny Minnie," which features the story of Minnie, a cat who was injured and displaced by the Eaton fire. After four months of care and support from the Pasadena Humane team, Minnie returned to her family. People's Choice Award Runner-Up: One Tail at a Time , "Fostering," which challenges common hesitations associated with fostering and encourages viewers to open their hearts and homes to shelter pets.

Professional Choice Award

The Professional Choice Award winner was selected by animal welfare marketing experts and received $10,000.

Professional Choice Award Winner: Greater Birmingham Humane Society , "Gizmo," which shares the story of a Shih Tzu who was abandoned and found with extremely matted fur. Shelter staff spent hours freeing and grooming Gizmo, and he now lives with a loving family. His story serves as an example of other pets who face similar situations.

Category Awards

There were five category winners, each recognized with a trophy.

"Each year, the Wagsies remind us of the profound impact that an emotionally compelling story can have on animal welfare," said Jim Tedford, President and CEO of The Association. "The 2025 entries have once again demonstrated exceptional talent in advocating for animals in need and driving community action, and we are thrilled to highlight their contributions alongside our friends at Hill's."

The Wagsies are an extension of Hill's longstanding commitment to animal welfare through its Food, Shelter & Love program . Founded in 2002, the program helps feed pets in more than 1,000 North American shelters every day, backed by the belief that science-led nutrition, along with the care of shelter professionals, helps pets be happy, healthy and more adoptable.

To learn more about the Wagsies and view the winning videos, visit HillsPet.com/Wagsies-Awards . For more information about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit HillsPet.com/Shelter .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com .

About The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement

Established in 1970, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement serves as the only international membership and professional development organization exclusively dedicated to animal welfare and animal care & control leaders. The mission of The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement is to champion, advance, and unify the animal welfare profession. For more information, visit www.theaawa.org .

Media Contact:

Ariana Brancato

[email protected]

