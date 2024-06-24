HILL'S PET NUTRITION AND COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY PARTNER WITH THE STREET DOG COALITION TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO CARE FOR UNHOUSED PEOPLE AND THEIR PETS

The One Health initiative supports both ends of the leash by providing pet parents with free oral health & hygiene products and their pets with veterinary healthcare and pet nutrition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's) and parent company Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate) today announced a new partnership with The Street Dog Coalition , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free veterinary care and related services to pet parents experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The partnership will allow The Street Dog Coalition to distribute essential oral health and hygiene products and Hill's pet food to the communities the organization serves, furthering their One Health approach that recognizes the interconnection between people, animals, plants and the shared environment.

A pet parent experiencing homelessness and his dog receive free Hill’s Pet Nutrition Science Diet dog food during The Street Dog Coalition veterinary clinic held in conjunction with the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention in Austin, Texas. Hill’s Pet Nutrition, together with parent company Colgate-Palmolive, celebrate becoming legacy-level sponsors of The Street Dog Coalition as part of a combined effort to support both ends of the leash by providing free oral health and hygiene products and pet nutrition.

The new legacy-level partnership kicked off at a special Street Dog Coalition pop-up veterinary clinic held on June 24, 2024, in conjunction with the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention in Austin, Texas. The clinic was highlighted by the unveiling of The Street Dog Coalition's new RV, which extends The Street Dog Coalition's reach to rural communities that have little to no access to veterinary care facilities. The RV was made possible in part through the support of Hill's and Colgate.

"As long-time partners of Hill's Pet Nutrition, we are thrilled to expand our collaboration," said Dr. Hilary Wheeler, Medical Director for The Street Dog Coalition. "The increased support from Hill's and Colgate-Palmolive allows us to make vital veterinary care and pet nutrition more accessible while also supporting people's oral health."

The new joint partnership builds on Hill's existing support of The Street Dog Coalition and the community clinics it hosts across the country. Hill's veterinarians and team members volunteer at these events throughout the year. Pet parents attending the clinics will receive care packages that now include free essential oral health and hygiene products for themselves in addition to the ongoing inclusion of free Hill's Science Diet dog or cat nutrition.

"Working with The Street Dog Coalition fits perfectly with Hill's focus on transforming pets' lives through science-led nutrition and Colgate's purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Our partnership is about more than distributing pet nutrition or essential health and hygiene products. It's about empowering pet parents who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness, to help them keep themselves and their pets healthy so they can enjoy more time together."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit www.streetdogcoalition.org/oursupporters .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com .

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About The Street Dog Coalition

The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) started in 2015 with one team in Fort Collins, CO. It is now a national nonprofit with teams in over sixty cities across the United States providing free veterinary care and related services to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Volunteers include veterinarians, vet techs, vet assistants, students, social workers, human healthcare professionals and human-animal bond advocates. SDC's four core values are unconditional love, compassionate activism, unbridled collaboration, and trust. SDC looks at the leash as a lifeline and cares for the lives on both ends, delivering services with compassion and kindness, devoid of judgment or conditions. SDC's Legacy Sponsors include Merck Animal Health, Western Veterinary Partners, The ElleVet Project, and Hill's Pet Nutrition (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive). For more information, or to donate, visit www.thestreetdogcoalition.org .

