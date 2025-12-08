HILL'S PET NUTRITION REACHES 16 MILLION ADOPTIONS MILESTONE

Global pet nutrition company joins U.S. shelter partners to offset adoption fees and provide a starter bag of Hill's Science Diet from Dec. 8-14

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition, announced its Food, Shelter & Love program has supported 16 million pet adoptions since its inception in 2002. The program provides discounted, science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 North American animal shelters every day, totaling more than $300 million worth of food donated since its founding.

From Dec. 8 through 14, Hill’s will contribute up to $200,000 to offset dog and cat adoption fees at select Food, Shelter & Love partner locations in the United States and Canada. Adopters will also receive a New Pet Parent Kit, which includes a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet, a coupon and post-adoption tips.

To celebrate the milestone, Hill's is teaming up with shelters across the United States for a "Sweet 16 Million Adoptions Celebration." From Dec. 8 through 14, Hill's will contribute up to $200,000 to offset dog and cat adoption fees at select Food, Shelter & Love partner locations in the United States and Canada. Adopters will also receive a New Pet Parent Kit, which includes a starter bag of Hill's Science Diet , a coupon and post-adoption tips.

"The Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program's achievement directly reflects the tireless dedication of our shelter partners and the compassion of adopters who have opened their hearts to pets in need," said Carrick Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hill's US. "We believe that high-quality nutrition plays a key role in helping pets be happy, healthy and ready for adoption. Hill's is proud to be a part of the journey for pets as they transition from shelter to home, and for pet parents as they welcome a new companion into their lives. This celebration is a small token of gratitude for everyone who works to improve the lives of shelter pets."

Prospective adopters are encouraged to visit participating shelters' websites and social media pages for details about their adoption specials and hours of operation. Specific animals qualifying for reduced or waived adoption fees vary by shelter.

Participating shelters include:

"Hill's 'Sweet 16 Million Adoptions Celebration' comes at a valuable time, helping us and other North American shelters find homes for deserving animals," said Sydney Mollentine, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. "As a longtime partner of Hill's, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of nutrition for shelter pets. Our collaboration ensures the pets in our care receive the best possible start, and it allows us to send adopters home with consistent nutrition."

Beyond providing daily nutrition for shelter pets, Hill's Food Shelter & Love program in the United States extends its impact through other initiatives:

Community Food Pantries: Over the past four years, Hill's has donated more than 1.5 million pounds of food to shelter-owned food pantries and community food banks.

Disaster Relief: Founded in 2013, Hill's Disaster Relief Network has provided more than 4.4 million pounds of food and assisted in more than 200 emergencies.

has provided more than 4.4 million pounds of food and assisted in more than 200 emergencies. Education and Research: Hill's provides research and insights to the animal welfare community with resources such as its annual State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report .

For more information about the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit HillsPet.com/Shelter . To view the campaign announcement on social media, visit @HillsPet on Instagram and Facebook .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com .

Media Contact:

Ariana Brancato, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition