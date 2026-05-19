Hill's Pet Nutrition Announces 2026 Hill's Global Symposium - "Healthy Skin Starts From Within" - Exploring the Gut-Skin Axis

Virtual registration is free and now open for veterinary professionals worldwide to access the latest insights and nutritional strategies for dermatological and gastrointestinal health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the 2026 Hill's Global Symposium, hosted June 22-24 in Phuket, Thailand, and livestreamed globally. The Symposium is one of the largest free global education opportunities available for veterinary professionals, and brings together leading veterinary experts to discuss the power of nutrition and how it can fuel the microbiome to support dermatological health.

Hills Global Symposium 2026 logo (PRNewsfoto/Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Registration is now open for the event titled, "Healthy Skin Starts From Within." The annual Symposium will build on Hill's foundation of advanced microbiome and nutritional research, and explore the connections between gut and skin health. Registrants can attend via a global livestream through Hill's Veterinary Academy, offering free virtual access to the English-, Japanese-, and Korean-language feeds. Virtual registration also provides on-demand access to all sessions after the live event concludes.

For veterinary professionals in North America, English-language simulated livestreaming of the Symposium will take place June 24-25.

"This year's Hill's Global Symposium exemplifies Hill's commitment to supporting professionals by providing world-class education on the latest research and trends," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, global chief veterinary officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition. "At Hill's, we believe in the power of the microbiome and its influence on overall pet health, and are proud to equip veterinarians with the latest innovations to manage complex derm and gastrointestinal cases."

More than 10 renowned veterinary experts will provide insights and practical applications to guide clinical decision-making, exploring topics such as the gut-skin axis, novel dermatologic approaches, and advanced care for feline and small and mini canine patients. Among the distinguished presenters are:

Keynote speaker Domenico Santoro, DVM, MS, DrSc, PhD, DipACVD, DipECVD, DipACVM, Professor of Dermatology at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, will open the Symposium with a presentation on the intricate connection between the gut microbiome and dermatologic health.

Professor of Dermatology at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, will open the Symposium with a presentation on the intricate connection between the gut microbiome and dermatologic health. Keynote speaker Elise Robertson, BS BVetMed MANZCVSc(Feline) DipABVP(Feline) FHEA FRSB FRCVS, ABVS® Recognised American Board-Certified Specialist in Feline Practice, will delve into the essential intellectual, emotional and cultural intelligences that define modern feline practice.

will delve into the essential intellectual, emotional and cultural intelligences that define modern feline practice. Alyssa Toillion, BS, MPH, PhD, Senior Scientist at Hill's Pet Nutrition with Global Clinical Nutrition and Claims, will share insights on the positive dermatologic impacts of hydrolyzed protein food with a specialized prebiotic fiber blend in adult dogs.

Senior Scientist at Hill's Pet Nutrition with Global Clinical Nutrition and Claims, will share insights on the positive dermatologic impacts of hydrolyzed protein food with a specialized prebiotic fiber blend in adult dogs. Sara J. Ramos, DVM, DACVID, Dermatologist at Capital Area Veterinary Specialists and Veterinary Specialists of Greater New Orleans, will explore the latest updates on Canine Atopic Dermatitis, as well as the effects of elimination diet trials in dogs and cats.

"As the animal health industry advances, Hill's knows each pets' unique physiology requires an individualized approach to nutrition," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, chief veterinary officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. "We're proud to provide the research, innovation and a suite of nutritional offerings specifically designed with their needs, and the needs of veterinary teams, in mind."

Hill's Pet Nutrition is committed to supporting the health of pets through innovative therapeutic and wellness-based nutrition. The Symposium will highlight key Hill's products which support dermatological, GI and overall health.

Products to be highlighted include:

Prescription Diet z/d Low Fat : designed to promote healthy skin in dogs with food and fat sensitivities.

: designed to promote healthy skin in dogs with food and fat sensitivities. Prescription Diet Derm Complete: formulated to help manage environmental and food sensitivities in dogs.

To learn more about the 2026 Hill's Global Symposium, including the detailed agenda, full speaker roster and registration information for the free virtual event, please visit Hill's Veterinary Academy.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

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SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition