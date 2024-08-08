Hill's Pet Nutrition Invests in Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine with $1 Million Endowed Clinical Nutrition Professorship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a division of Colgate-Palmolive and global leader in science-led pet nutrition, is proud to announce a significant investment in Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine with the creation of an endowed small animal clinical nutrition professorship. This $1-million gift, spread over five years, will support the appointment of a distinguished faculty member who will teach critical small animal nutrition courses and conduct innovative research in the field.

Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine

The professorship, officially named the Hill's Pet Nutrition Clinical Nutrition Professorship, is designed to enhance the educational experience of veterinary students and contribute to the advancement of veterinary nutritional science. This initiative underscores Hill's long-standing commitment to improving the health and well-being of pets through education, research, and practical application.

"The new endowed professorship builds on the legacy of an exemplary veterinary medicine program Kansas State University is already known for," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, Hill's global chief veterinary officer. "It's important that vet students receive comprehensive education in pet nutrition, which will be a critical aspect of promoting lifelong overall health in pets. We look forward to a continued partnership to create a future generation of veterinarians, fully knowledgeable and confident in making nutritional recommendations."

Enhancing Veterinary Education and Research

The Hill's Pet Nutrition Endowed Clinical Nutrition Professorship will significantly enhance the college's capacity to deliver cutting-edge education and conduct groundbreaking pet nutrition research. The appointed professor will be responsible for developing and teaching courses that cover all aspects of small animal nutrition, from basic dietary requirements to advanced therapeutic nutrition strategies.

In addition to teaching, the professor will lead research initiatives aimed at improving nutritional practices and developing new dietary solutions for common and complex health issues in small animals. This research will not only benefit the academic community but also have practical applications in veterinary practices around the world, ultimately improving the lives of countless pets.

"This professorship will enhance our educational capacity in small animal nutrition, strengthening the preparation of our graduates for success in any role they take in veterinary medicine," said Bonnie Rush, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Hodes family dean of the college. "We are grateful to Hill's Pet Nutrition for their generosity, support and vision for supporting veterinary medical education at Kansas State University. Our partnership has provided tangible several benefits for our students and for clients of the Hill's Pet Health and Nutrition Center in the Veterinary Health Center, and will continue to do so grow with the establishment of this new professorship."

A Legacy of Support and Collaboration

Hill's Pet Nutrition has a rich history of collaboration with Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. In 2018, Hill's contributed $2.4 million to establish the Pet Health and Nutrition Center, which serves as a primary care clinic within the College for the community and beyond.

"Hill's Pet Nutrition's investment in Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to pet health and well-being," said John Hazlin, president and CEO of Hill's. "By supporting the education and development of future veterinarians, Hill's is helping to ensure that pets receive the best possible care throughout their lives."

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine

The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, established in 1905, is dedicated to scholarship through innovation and excellence in teaching, research, and service to promote animal and human health for the public good. We are committed to creating an environment that is fulfilling and rewarding, being recognized for good communication, productive collaboration, mutual respect, diversity, integrity, and honesty. To carry out this mission, the college's nationally recognized instructional and research programs provide the highest standards of professional education.

Contact:

Ariana Brancato

[email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition