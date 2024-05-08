HILL'S PET NUTRITION LAUNCHES SHOP.HILLSPET.COM AND NEW DONATION PROGRAM TO SUPPORT ANIMAL SHELTERS

The new site extends Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program's 22-year commitment to supporting animal welfare efforts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a division of Colgate-Palmolive and a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the launch of its new shopping platform, shop.hillspet.com and a new donations program that will benefit shelter partners of the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program , as well as leading animal welfare organizations like Greater Good Charities. For every purchase of Hill's Science Diet through the new site, Hill's will donate $1 to a participating animal shelter of the shopper's choosing.

The donations are managed through the powerful social impact tool, ShoppingGives. Customers have the option to add their own donation amount to further support the participating shelter of their choosing. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to shelters to support their life-changing work helping homeless pets in need.

"Animal shelters across the country are often over-capacity and in need of ongoing funding and support, so it is our goal for shop.hillspet.com to create a positive impact for the pets in their care," said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of US Marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Every donation will support the hardworking shelter partners who are a part of the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program."

Since 2002, the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program has provided more than $300 million dollars worth of science-led nutrition to feed cats and dogs in more than 1,000 North American shelters and has helped more than 14 million pets find new homes.

"As a long-time partner in the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, we can attest to the important role donations play in helping support homeless pets in finding new, loving homes," said Dr. Steven Hansen, DVM, MBA, CAWA, President and CEO of Arizona Humane Society. "With shop.hillspet.com , we are excited that something as simple as a regular purchase of pet food will directly benefit a shelter pet."

In addition to supporting shelter pets, the new site gives pet parents access to Hill's Science Diet dog and cat foods with fast 2-5 day shipping and free shipping on orders above $50. For additional convenience, pet parents are able to coordinate their pet's food to arrive based on their feeding needs, and have the option to autoship for savings on recurring orders.

"Our shopping site provides a differentiated experience for those who choose the science-led nutrition of Hill's Science Diet for their pets," said Chulick. "With direct access to a wide range of nutrition products for pets of all ages and the ability to simultaneously make a difference in the lives of shelter pets, we hope pet parents enjoy the benefits of shop.hillspet.com ."

To explore the new shopping site, visit shop.hillspet.com . To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Program, visit hillspet.com/shelter .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com .

CONTACT: Ariana Brancato, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition