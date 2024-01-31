HILL'S PET NUTRITION TEAMS UP WITH FOOTBALL PLAYER JUWAN AND WIFE CHANEN JOHNSON TO SUPPORT SHELTER PET ADOPTION

Husband-wife duo collaborate to help end pet homelessness and inspire others to help during annual Shelter Bowl Campaign

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2023 and into 2024, animal shelters have continued to grapple with the challenge of too many animals and not enough adoptions. According to Shelter Animals Count , there has been nearly a 10% rise in combined shelter intakes for cats and dogs from January to September 2023, compared to 2021.

Juwan and Chanen Johnson, together with their shelter pet Fitzgerald, team up with Hill's Pet Nutrition to help end pet homelessness.

To help animal shelters and to encourage shelter pet adoption in support of Greater Good Charities' annual Shelter Bowl event, Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, is joining forces with New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen Johnson.

During Shelter Bowl, which runs through Feb. 11, 2024, Hill's Pet Nutrition will donate millions of nutritious pet meals to animal shelters and rescues across the country. Additionally, for every donation made during Shelter Bowl, Hill's and other partners will match dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.

After adopting their dog Fitzgerald from an animal shelter in Mississippi, the Johnsons have become passionate animal welfare advocates - championing the importance of pet adoption and support of animal shelters.

"We cannot imagine our family without Fitzgerald," said Juwan and Chanen Johnson. "Adopting a shelter pet changed our lives and is one of the many reasons we are proud to work with Hill's Pet Nutrition to help more shelter pets find loving homes during this year's Shelter Bowl event. By sharing our pet adoption story, we hope to inspire others to support their local shelters and help these deserving pets find a new leash on life."

"Animal shelters across the country continue to face extreme challenges, so this year's Shelter Bowl comes at a perfect time to raise awareness and encourage people to help," said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of US Marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are proud to have advocates like Juwan and Chanen Johnson lend their support to the campaign as we work together to help end pet homelessness."

There are multiple ways to help:

Donate : Donate during Shelter Bowl to provide critical funds to animal welfare organizations and increase your impact through the campaign's matching donations opportunity.

: Donate during Shelter Bowl to provide critical funds to animal welfare organizations and increase your impact through the campaign's matching donations opportunity. Foster : Fostering a dog or cat can create space in overcrowded shelters while socializing a pet in a loving environment.

: Fostering a dog or cat can create space in overcrowded shelters while socializing a pet in a loving environment. Adopt : There's never been a more important time to consider adopting a pet; consider opening your heart and home to shelter pets in need.

: There's never been a more important time to consider adopting a pet; consider opening your heart and home to shelter pets in need. Volunteer : Volunteering at a local shelter helps shelter teams with activities such as dog walking, photography and animal rescue support.

: Volunteering at a local shelter helps shelter teams with activities such as dog walking, photography and animal rescue support. Purchase Hill's: When you purchase Hill's, you help us provide premium nutrition to thousands of shelter pets across the country, 365 days a year.

"The Shelter Bowl is a timely opportunity to generate support for the hardworking shelter teams that help deserving animals find homes," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "Through our partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition, we are able to provide millions of shelter pets with nutritious, science-led pet food that helps them be happy, healthy and more adoptable."

The Shelter Bowl is just one of many ways Hill's Pet Nutrition supports shelter pets. Since 2002, the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program has partnered with more than 1,000 animal shelters in North America to provide more than $300 million dollars worth of science-led nutrition to help pets in need and have helped more than 14 million pets find new homes.

Get to know Juwan and Chanen Johnson by visiting tiktok.com/@juandchan .

To learn more or to donate to the Shelter Bowl, please visit GreaterGood.org/Field-Goal . To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Program, visit hillspet.com/ shelter.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $650 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and TikTok .

