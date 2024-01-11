HILL'S PET NUTRITION TO UNVEIL PRESCRIPTION DIET INNOVATIONS; HIGHLIGHT WEIGHT MANAGEMENT RESOURCES DURING VMX 2024

New, Upgraded, and Expanded Innovations in Prescription Diet Product Portfolio Support Unique Nutritional Needs of Cats and Dogs with Highly Palatable Diets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of NAVC's VMX 2024, Hill's Pet Nutrition , a division of Colgate-Palmolive and a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced a series of new product innovations and enhancements to its #1 US Vet Recommended therapeutic pet food line, Hill's Prescription Diet.

Anchored in science with a focus on palatability, the new, upgraded and expanded Prescription Diet products include:

Hill's Pet Nutrition Prescription Diet Urinary Care, Gastrointestinal Biome and Food Sensitivities

Prescription Diet z/d Low Fat Hydrolyzed Soy Canine to help avoid adverse food reactions and promote healthy skin in dogs with food and fat sensitivities. This nutrition contains Hill's breakthrough ActivBiome+ ingredient technology clinically shown to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being. This product is anticipated to launch mid-March 2024 .

to help avoid adverse food reactions and promote healthy skin in dogs with food and fat sensitivities. This nutrition contains Hill's breakthrough ActivBiome+ ingredient technology clinically shown to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being. This product is anticipated to launch . Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Low Fat Canine nutrition to help manage dogs with fat sensitivities and support urinary health. The food is anticipated to launch in June 2024 .

nutrition to help manage dogs with fat sensitivities and support urinary health. The food is anticipated to launch in . Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Stress Feline is an upgrade to the current Gastrointestinal Biome feline product, developed to help manage stress in cats with GI issues. This nutrition helps promote regular stool in as little as 24 hours. It is formulated with ActivBiome+ ingredient technology, a proprietary blend of prebiotics shown to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being. This product is anticipated to launch in June 2024 .

is an upgrade to the current Gastrointestinal Biome feline product, developed to help manage stress in cats with GI issues. This nutrition helps promote regular stool in as little as 24 hours. It is formulated with ActivBiome+ ingredient technology, a proprietary blend of prebiotics shown to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being. This product is anticipated to launch in . Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Stress Feline new wet flavors is clinical nutrition formulated to reduce stress, a risk factor for common urinary signs, now available in three new flavors: Vegetable & Tuna Stew, Tuna, and Chicken. This product supports urinary health with added ingredients to help manage stress. The new flavors are anticipated to launch in June 2024 .

These products were developed using the Science of Taste , that is, Hill's proprietary, evidence-based approach to taste technology, in order to help ensure pets enjoy the form, flavor and consistency of their food.

"Oftentimes, veterinarians reach out when they are working to identify the best approach to nutritional support for a patient with more than one concern. We track these requests and have focused our 2024 innovation plans around some of the most requested diets," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Vets can rest assured knowing we developed these products using methodology proven to appeal to pets' taste preferences - pets will enjoy eating the food and receive the nutrition they need."

Starting Weight Loss Conversations Earlier and More Easily

One in three pet parents does not recognize their pet's weight issue.1 Maintaining a healthy weight is a vital component of pets' lifelong health, and Hill's continues to focus on raising awareness about the importance of ending pet obesity.

"We're partnering with veterinarians to help pet parents recognize when their pets are overweight and to make the weight-loss journey a positive experience," said Dr. Shenoy. "Through a powerful blend of ingredients, Hill's provides nutrition that stimulates a pet's natural ability to burn fat and keeps them playful and active, with flavor and an irresistible taste that pets love."

To spark easier weight-loss conversations, Hill's provides a range of tools for both pet parents and veterinarians. Some highlights include:

Weight Gain Comparison Wheel. Veterinarians utilize a wheel visualization to help pet parents better understand the health implications of just a few extra pounds.

Veterinarians utilize a wheel visualization to help pet parents better understand the health implications of just a few extra pounds. Flip Cards. Backed by the veterinarian's recommendation for daily feeding, pet owners get quick tips for giving healthy treats and exercising pets.

Backed by the veterinarian's recommendation for daily feeding, pet owners get quick tips for giving healthy treats and exercising pets. L.O.V.E. Test. A simple online questionnaire helps pet parents assess a pet's weight by: L: Locating the pet's ribs O: Observing from above V: Viewing from the side E: Evaluating feeding behavior

A simple online questionnaire helps pet parents assess a pet's weight by:

"Regardless of whether we're supporting veterinarians in helping pets lose weight or in managing their other unique needs, we've created science-backed nutrition that pets love to eat," said Dr. Shenoy. "Food is a powerful tool in keeping pets healthy. By providing pets with our best nutrition, we hope to help more pet families enjoy quality years together."

Palatability is an essential component of any pet food, especially those created to support weight management. Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic canned and dry foods are specially formulated to help dogs and cats lose weight and keep the lost weight off naturally by activating their unique metabolism. In fact, 96% of dogs lost weight at home in two months when fed the nutrition of Metabolic.

To learn more about Hill's approach to the Science of Taste, visit our website here . To access free tools and resources for pet weight management, visit endpetobesity.com .

1. 2022 Pet Obesity Study. Association for Pet Obesity Prevention.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

