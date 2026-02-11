Hillsboro Health Chooses AI-Powered Oracle Health Solutions to Help Advance Patient Care, Optimize Operations

Will unify health record systems with Oracle Health Foundation EHR, implement Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent and Oracle Health Seamless Exchange across its network

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsboro Health, an independent, 25-bed critical access hospital based in Hillsboro, Illinois, has chosen Oracle Health solutions to help accelerate innovation, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance patient care. In addition to transitioning from legacy systems to an integrated Oracle Health Foundation EHR, Hillsboro Health plans to leverage Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, an AI-powered, voice-driven solution, to automate clinical documentation and enable providers to dedicate more time to patients. Additionally, the hospital will implement Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to provide clinicians with access to comprehensive patient records and facilitate more coordinated care delivery throughout its extended network.

Hillsboro Health provides emergency services, inpatient care, outpatient nursing services, general surgery, primary and specialty care, and physical, occupational and speech therapy services to Montgomery County area residents. With expansion and modernization projects taking place this year, Hillsboro Health is standardizing its clinical systems with Oracle Health Foundation EHR to help streamline its documentation processes, enhance provider satisfaction, and enable more effective care coordination as it prepares for growth.

"As we look to expand care services across our network, the need to integrate our clinical systems has become increasingly important," said Michael Alexander, CEO, Hillsboro Health. "By moving to Oracle Health's unified platform and innovative AI solutions, we're not only simplifying processes for our clinicians but also enabling our team to focus more time on delivering exceptional care to our patients."

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent integrated into Oracle Health Foundation EHR, Hillsboro Health clinicians will be able to access and document information more quickly during patient visits. The generative AI note capabilities can automatically draft structured notes from patient-clinician interactions for quicker review and approval. This allows clinicians to concentrate their attention on patients during a visit without being overburdened with additional administrative tasks.

Utilizing Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, clinicians at Hillsboro Health can securely aggregate data from third-party sources, including national and local exchanges and immunization registries, and easily bring that data into clinician workflows once it is cleansed and deduplicated. This creates a comprehensive patient record, which minimizes the time required to gather information and supports informed care decisions.

"Bringing advanced, integrated technology to rural healthcare settings is a key part of our vision at Oracle Health," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We are proud to continue our decades-long initiative to support small and critical access hospitals with AI-powered solutions that can help maximize staff impact, drive efficient care delivery, and foster strong connections in the communities they serve."

Hillsboro Health, formerly called Hillsboro Area Hospital, is a local, independent health care organization comprised of a 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital that provides inpatient, outpatient and emergency services. Hillsboro Health also offers primary and specialty care, therapy services and a fitness and aquatics center.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

