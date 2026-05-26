Oracle Launches New Campaign Highlighting Commitments to Doña Ana County

Bilingual broadcast and digital advertising spotlight community investments, cleaner energy plan, and lower water usage at Project Jupiter data center campus

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents across New Mexico will soon experience a new advertising campaign funded by Oracle to promote the economic, community and environmental benefits of the Project Jupiter data center campus in Doña Ana County.

The advertising will run across television, radio, online, and social platforms in English and Spanish over several months, highlighting Project Jupiter's cleaner fuel cell power solution, investments to improve Doña Ana County's water system, its own conservative water usage on campus, and long-term economic benefits.

Oracle's new campaign highlights the economic, community, and environmental benefits of the Project Jupiter data center campus in Doña Ana County. Speed Speed

"This project is expected to deliver transformational benefits to the residents of Doña Ana County, and we want New Mexicans to get the facts about the project directly from us," said Julia Robin, head of infrastructure planning and sourcing, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The project is planned to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to improve schools, drinking water, and local infrastructure across Doña Ana County, minimize water usage on campus, deliver a clean and reliable power solution through Bloom Energy fuel cells, and create thousands of new career opportunities for residents. The more residents hear the facts about the project, the more we hope they will understand its transformative benefits for New Mexico."

Project Jupiter is expected to create more than 4,000 construction jobs and 1,500 ongoing project-supported jobs once construction is complete, generating $384 million in economic impact annually during construction and $113 million annually once the data center is operational.

Project Jupiter has committed $50 million to improve local water systems; $360 million in direct support for schools, infrastructure, and local services; and $6.9 million to fund workforce development, the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, and habitat restoration.

Oracle plans to fund all energy costs for the project to ensure no impact on residential electricity rates. The project's updated power plan also significantly reduces water usage. The data center and fuel cell cooling systems are not expected to use the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority's public drinking-water supply, and both systems are designed to only require a one-time startup fill of non-potable water sourced from an existing water rights holder. Water usage to maintain these systems will be equivalent on average to the annual use of two U.S. households.

All advertising directs viewers to ProjectJupiterTogether.com, where residents can learn more about Project Jupiter and Oracle's long-term investments in New Mexico.

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SOURCE Oracle