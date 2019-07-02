Hillstone Expands its StoneOS to Address the Latest Challenges in Cyber Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks , a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, today released an upgrade to its operating system, StoneOS 5.5R7, with added IoT security support to further protect enterprises from edge to cloud, in an ever changing cyber security landscape.

Highlights of the upgrade include more than 100 new features, including:

Improved IoT security posture with protection for interconnected IP cameras and NVRs.

Streamlined policy operations to reduce administrative overhead dramatically through policy assistance, analysis and management.

Robust, multi-audience reports for easier digestion and viewing of data with flexible templates based on business needs and audience type.

"The latest version of StoneOS, 5.5R7, delivers critical features that provide visibility, intelligence and protection across the network, including connected IoT devices," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "As networks become ever more connected, ensuring the security of the network and its critical assets increases in complexity – from visibility all the way to management and operations. The new release will deliver more visibility and streamline operational overhead for admins."

Security is a constant vigilance, and our solutions continue to evolve to stay ahead of the curve. Along with the IoT security and features highlighted above, and in keeping with a future-oriented platform, StoneOS delivers a broad range of other features with the objective of delivering an optimal user experience, while improving the overall security posture of businesses. Refer to the StoneOS page for more details on the announcement.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .

Contacts:

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

https://www.hillstonenet.com/

