Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status

"We are pleased that Hillstone CloudHive qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that CloudHive can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

"By using Hillstone CloudHive with VMware NSX, organizations can benefit from comprehensive threat visibility and fully automated advanced threat protection for both north-south and east-west traffic inside the data center and to the cloud," said Lingling Zhang, senior vice president, Product and Marketing, Hillstone Networks. "Through our collaboration with VMware, we're joining their industry-leading virtualization and cloud offerings with our first-class security solutions to empower organizations to operate without fear of data loss or a breach."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Hillstone CloudHive can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at here. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone Networks delivers innovative, proven and effective network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide. These include Fortune 500 enterprises, financial and educational institutions, government and service providers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test.

About Hillstone CloudHive

Hillstone CloudHive provides micro-segmentation to secure each virtual machine (VM) in the cloud. It provides comprehensive visibility of East-West traffic and provides complete protection to stop lateral attacks between VMs. In addition, the CloudHive security service can scale easily to meet demand without business interruption.

VMware, NSX and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillstone-networks-cloudhive-achieves-vmware-ready-status-300653459.html

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

http://www.hillstonenet.com

