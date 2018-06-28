Hillstone Networks Introduces the Next Big Thing for Data Center Security

By 2021, Cisco predicts that global network traffic will grow to 20 ZB, with cloud-based data centers to carry 94% of the workload. This exponential traffic growth continuously exacts high performance requirements in security services.

The Hillstone X10800 is based on a fully-distributed architecture. The architecture is future proven to support up to 7 Tbps Firewall throughput. It is built with a full-blown next-gen firewall services, advanced threat prevention capabilities and multi-tenancy features. With its 12 slots, Hillstone X10800 supports 100GE high-density interfaces and intelligent security services. Its fully redundant design at all levels guarantees carrier-grade reliability.

"We are proudly introducing the Hillstone flagship product X10800, today," said Lingling Zhang, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing from Hillstone Networks. "We believe high-performance, scalability and reliability are the foundation to ensure security services in large virtualized data centers. Hillstone is committed to delivering continuous innovation that makes security simply work for our customers."

"The new platform from Hillstone presents up to 1 Tbps for firewall throughput in our tests, with support for complete business continuity based on Active/Active and Firewall Twin Mode deployment options," said Zhu Liu, Area Manager, Ixia Solutions Group, Keysight Technologies, "On top of this, we've seen great business scalability along with great user experience. With 10 million new sessions per second, with a maximum of 480 million concurrent sessions, it definitely is the game changing platform."

The Hillstone X10800 is currently generally available, with more information found here.

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone Networks delivers innovative, proven and effective network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide. These include Fortune 500 enterprises, financial and educational institutions, government and service providers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test.

Contacts

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillstone-networks-introduces-the-next-big-thing-for-data-center-security-300673837.html

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

https://www.hillstonenet.com/

